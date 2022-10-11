Prepare to break a serious sweat over these Prime sale savings on fitness and outdoor essentials
Need training inspiration? Break a serious sweat on these savings on fitness and outdoor gear from NordicTrack, Peloton, Coleman and more during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale
You are no stranger to a good workout. Whether you’re training hard or sweating a little at the gym, you need gear and equipment that will help you stay in shape, stay on track and stay inspired.
All the better when you get such discounted benefits as these Prime Day savings offer. Whether you’re buying new fitness equipment, ready for a full-fledged routine, or want to add something new to your gear, you’ll find it here. Just don’t wait – these Prime Day deals are only available for a limited time.
You’ve heard all about it, but if you haven’t taken the plunge yet, now is definitely the time to get acquainted with the OG Peloton bike.
This is so much more than a stationary bike – it’s a complete fitness center in one sleek package, giving you access to fun classes that you can take whenever you want.
Track your progress and enjoy the difference real 21st century training can make to your routine.
Time for a new treadmill? You won’t find one better than the legendary NordicTrack T Series.
It can be folded to save space when not in use and has all the comfort you would expect from a really high quality appliance.
There’s a flexible, cushioned surface to minimize shock to joints, incline controls to tailor your workouts, and a powerful motor that supports any type of regime.
Do you like a golfer? They’ll love you instantly if you surprise them (or treat yourself) to this 16-piece kit with everything they need.
All clubs are nestled in a roomy stand bag and the set also includes a quartet of headgear to protect the equipment.
A quick pitch tent is a dream for avid campers who just want everything up and running as soon as they arrive on site.
This offers the reliability of a timeless Coleman product combined with functional details such as extra ventilation for maximum breathability, a weatherproof design to prevent moisture build-up and extra thick fabric that supports the durability of the tent.
Wind and rain? They’re no match for this rugged camping essential.
If you live in a small space and want to invest in high-quality fitness equipment that doesn’t take up too much space, this folding bike will certainly fit the bill.
It doesn’t sacrifice comfort and functionality, with a soft seat, padded handlebars and an LCD display that provides all the stats for your workout.
There’s a reason so many people swear by CamelBak backpacks – they’re light, comfortable and functional all at the same time.
This bag offers a 2-litre hydration reservoir, a detachable stability strap, a helmet carrier and the brand’s patented ‘body mapping technology’ designed to provide ample ventilation to keep you as cool as possible on the go.
It’s time you upgrade your weights. However, if you don’t want to invest in multiple pieces, you’ve found your perfect match in this set of adjustable weights powered by Alexa voice control.
Choose your desired weight from five to 50 pounds and tell Alexa to adjust it – it’s that simple. You’ll also receive a free monthly subscription to the iFit library of on-demand workouts, easily accessible from anywhere from your tablet to your TV.
If you’re not doing anything else, make sure your iPhone is safe while you’re busy sweating. This handy fitness support is perfect if you always need to keep one eye on the screen, whether you’re streaming a movie while working out or just want it in front of you.
There’s a magnetic mount that easily attaches to anything from an elliptical to a rowing machine to a bicycle, but you can also place it upright on the floor when doing floor work.
Give that upper body workout an upgrade with this medicine ball. The 10-pound ball is great for every workout imaginable, from throwing a ball to squats.
Once it’s an integral part of your routine, you can count on it to help build strength in your upper body and help with balance and coordination.
If you are looking for a solid weight set that is suitable for a home gym, then this dumbbell set is more than adequate.
You will receive a total of six pieces: a pair of 2-pound weights, a pair of 3-pound weights and a pair of 5-pound weights, all carefully placed on a sturdy and beautiful storage stand.
These weights have a cast iron construction and are designed with non-slip grips for your comfort.