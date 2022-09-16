Preparations for Queen’s funeral ramp up at Hyde Park where 150,000 are expected to watch ceremony

Preparations start today in Hyde Park, where as many as 150,000 people are expected to watch a broadcast of the Queen’s funeral on big screens on Monday.

Officials told MailOnline today that there will be eight jumbotrons — six on the main parade ground and two on Serpentine Road — along with dozens of toilets and food and beverage outlets.

The cranes are still visible on the property as work to prepare the park for a historic final farewell to the late monarch begins to accelerate.

Bosses are trying to serve as many viewers as possible, amid plans to direct mourners who can’t find space on the street to the park, according to the Evening Standard.

The area is expected to be so busy that Transport for London will close Hyde Park Corner tube station – along with Westminster and St James’s Park – for ‘most of the morning’ to avoid overcrowding, while buses will also be diverted due to road closures.

Thousands descended on the park on Wednesday to watch the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, but sources expect significantly more to arrive to watch the funeral itself on Monday.

It comes when police place a steel ring around Westminster Abbey in what is being described as the biggest security operation in Scotland Yard’s nearly 200-year history.

A number of portaloos have been placed in anticipation of thousands of visitors to the park to view the funeral

Preparations are underway in Hyde Park earlier this week, with 150,000 people expected to watch the Queen’s funeral broadcast on big screens

Pictured: Hyde Park on Wednesday as thousands of mourners watched screens broadcasting the procession

All night work has been done to ensure the site is as prepared as possible for Monday’s historic event

At least 10,000 police officers, including 2,000 from across the UK, will guard central London and the Queen’s 23-mile route to Windsor Castle on Monday.

Many roads and bridges will be closed to traffic and 23 miles of barriers will be put in place to control crowds and keep key areas empty or safe.

The Met’s DAC Stuart Cundy, the man in charge of the operation in the capital, said the force would use “all available tools and tactics” to clear the coffin of the Queen, the Royal Family, hundreds of VIPs and world leaders and the expected 1 million people to go to the capital to mourn.

The senior officer told reporters that the “hugely complex” police operation is the largest in the force’s history, surpassing the 2012 London Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers a day.

Rank-and-file will line the streets, supported by armed officers on the ground and snipers on rooftops. Helicopters and CCTV will help commanders view the crowd from the air.

In Hyde Park earlier this week, a site supervisor told MailOnline that two stages have been set up, but “no one knows what for.”

Those who work on site expect campers to arrive early the day before to get the best spots, despite the Royal Parks begging visitors not to.

“Anyone attempting to camp during the national mourning period may be asked to proceed and will not be allowed in,” a statement read on the website.

Amid reports that as many as 150,000 people could flock to the park, the warden pointed to the greenery and told MailOnline, ‘Put it like that, you know all that green grass? You won’t see any of it on Monday.’

He added that the number of people will easily exceed the 62,000 shown on the day of Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mr Cundy said: ‘This will be the biggest policing event the Met Police has ever undertaken. As a single event, it’s bigger than the 2012 Olympics, it’s bigger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The range of officers, police officers and all those who support the operation is truly immense.’

He added that 34 people have been arrested as part of the police operation leading up to the Queen’s funeral. The senior officer called the number registered Friday morning “relatively few” and said there were none to protest.

Friends sit down in Hyde Park as dozens of portaloos are posted ahead of Monday’s funeral screening

Drones are known to be used in major operations, while facial recognition software has been used in London. DAC Cundy declined to rule out their use, citing operational reasons, but added that they would use “all the tactics and tools” they needed to protect the capital.

He said he wanted the crowd to watch out for drones as there is a no-fly zone over the funeral and London procession.

Motorcycle attendants, the Met’s horse department, dog teams and the naval unit will be in attendance. The force will also use more than 22 miles of barriers in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas safe.

It came when Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described the police operation for the funeral as “enormous”, adding that his officers are supported by “virtually all troops across the country” who are all “enjoying the occasion”.

Meanwhile, transport bosses said they will try to reopen stations after the funeral at Westminster Abbey – which will be around noon – to help people leave the area. The Green Park station only has an exit between 10am and 8pm.

TfL also announced that buses will stop ‘if it is safe and practical to do so’ and turn off their engines during the one minute silence on Sunday at 8pm and the two minutes silence on Monday around 11:55am.

The Queen’s state funeral will “unite people around the world and resonate with people of all faiths,” said the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, the man responsible for the historic occasion.

On Monday, the funeral will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the ringing of Big Ben.

Arriving at 11am, the late Queen’s coffin will be transported in a carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, where hundreds of world leaders and members of foreign royal families will be in attendance.

At 11:55 a.m., the nation will observe two minutes of silence after The Last Post.

After the service at Westminster Abbey, the coffin goes in procession to Wellington Arch, behind Buckingham Palace, where it is placed in a hearse to make the journey to Windsor by road.

Along this processional route, people can gather and pay their respects.

Pictured: Thousands of mourners shield their eyes from the sun as they watch screens broadcasting the Queen’s casket procession on Wednesday

People can attend the funeral along the procession route or at various display locations throughout the country. Pictured: Hyde Park on Wednesday

In addition to Hyde Park, there are a number of other screenings across the country.

Manchester City Council has announced that the service will be projected onto screens in Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Square and Manchester Cathedral.

In Birmingham, the funeral will be broadcast in Centenary Square, while The Royal Shakespeare Company also plans to show the funeral at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park will also broadcast the service, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse where the Queen rested in her coffin a few days ago.

In addition, the service will be streamed from several major squares across the country, including Old Eldon Square in Newcastle, Millennium Square in Leeds and Queen Victoria Square in Hull.

Sheffield Cathedral and Sheffield’s Curzon Cinema also said they will broadcast the funeral and Bradford Cathedral from 10am.

Vue cinemas have also announced a British free showing of the Queen’s funeral.

The Mayor of London’s office and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport have been approached for more details on the Hyde Park screenings.