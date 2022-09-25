Premiership Rugby demands better transparency and scrutiny towards clubs’ accounts

Premier League Rugby is seeking greater access to clubs’ accounts as it tries to establish the extent of the financial crisis facing the league.

From Friday, Worcester are likely to be suspended from all competitions and could go into administration – a fate that also awaits Wasps if they do not settle an unpaid tax bill next month.

In theory, both clubs could be relegated as punishment. In the midst of the unrest, the PRL demands control powers that they have not had before.

Asked if the situation for the two troubled Midlands clubs was the tip of the iceberg, the chief executive of the organization that runs the league, Simon Massie-Taylor, said: “Tip of the iceberg” is dramatic here, but we have to have the ability around the club’s finances to answer that question.

‘We need better visibility of the club’s finances. It has always been that Premier League Rugby has not had the full picture. We can manage the salary cap, but beyond that we don’t have a clear picture, so I’m flying blind.

‘We need a basic level of financial information. It is important if we are to have sustainability.’

In the past, the clubs have shied away from financial transparency, but Massie-Taylor registers a change in attitude.

“Things have changed a lot,” he said. “Since Covid there has been a willingness from the clubs to participate. Everyone understands the need to create a more sustainable ecosystem and no one wants to see a situation we are in now with two clubs struggling.

“The clubs are willing so it will help find potential future investment once we get out of this.”

Massie-Taylor is determined to strike an up-beat tone about the Premier League’s outlook – highlighting the quality and competitiveness of the top division.

But when asked how confident he is that all 13 teams will survive this campaign, the honest response was: ‘It’s hard to judge and I don’t want to prejudge it. We really hope these clubs can make it.’

If the Premier League is reduced to a competition of 12 or 11 clubs, they will adapt quickly. “It’s the doomsday scenario, but we could order it again,” Massie-Taylor said.

He revealed that plans to restructure the league are being accelerated, with ‘lots of different options’ being considered – some involving more clubs and some involving fewer. Any overhaul is unlikely to take effect before the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, Wasps captain Joe Launchbury described the club’s financial predicament as ‘disturbing’ – a decade after being a rookie in a team forced to operate amid administration fears. However, the English lock has faith in the current hierarchy.

“We have full confidence in them,” he said. ‘The people at the top are very clear that they want to be part of the club and find solutions to this. For us as players it was music to our ears to hear (from them) on Thursday.

– Until I hear otherwise, I am very optimistic. This club has a lot to offer. I believe that the future can be really bright.’