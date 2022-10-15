Premiership Rugby clubs at war over salary cap despite Worcester and Wasps both being suspended

Premier league club owners are divided on whether or not to raise the salary cap, despite the financial crisis that has seen Worcester and Wasps banned from the league.

The division came to the fore when an analysis by Mail on Sunday found that clubs spent the equivalent of 98 per cent of their earnings on wages, with league leaders admitting the sport is ‘living beyond its means’.

That figure represented a 33 percent increase in just four seasons, as salaries have risen to unsustainable levels. The salary cap is expected to be raised from £5 million to £6.4 million by 2024.

Rugby Premiership clubs are divided on whether or not to raise salary caps despite Worcester and Wasps suspensions

“Very simple, our costs are too high for the income we generate,” said one club owner. “We have to see if we don’t raise the limit. Some higher-income clubs want it higher so they can compete in Europe, but that doesn’t help the Premiership clubs.

“It’s okay to say you don’t have to spend the cap, but that will reduce the competitiveness of the league, which would be really negative. What the bigger, richer teams want is better for them, but worse for the league. We also need a better voting system. Maybe switch to a simple majority, so that three clubs cannot overwrite the majority.’

Wasps were also banned, with the sport experiencing its worst financial crisis since turning pro

League chiefs explore the idea of ​​a revenue-based “formula” to determine the level of wage expenditure. Exeter and Bristol have indicated they want to grow, but some rivals cannot afford to keep up.

The Mail on Sunday understands that four owners are willing to sell their clubs for the symbolic gesture of a pound as the sport faces its worst financial crisis since it turned professional. Wasps have been suspended from the Premiership and can join Worcester in the administration. Top-earning Wasps players could face pay cuts of up to 75 percent if they pursue short-term contracts.

The MoS found that top clubs now spend a total of 98 percent of their income on salaries.

Analysis that those clubs spent the equivalent of 97 percent of their earnings on wages

Clubs’ most recent accounts, which in most cases related to the 2020-21 season, showed they had a combined turnover of £145.2 million and spent a total of £141.9 million on wages. That included Wasps and Worcester.

Exeter’s accounts showed the largest wage-earnings ratio at 131 per cent, with £12.6m spent on salaries, set against £9.6m in turnover.

Bristol’s figure of 120 per cent was the second highest, the result of wage bills of £10.8 million and turnover of £9 million. Worcester’s most recent accounts applied to the 2019-20 campaign. Their figures yielded a ratio of 101 percent, as they had spent £11 million in wages despite posting revenues of £10.8 million.

By contrast, the league’s overall ratio for the 2016-17 campaign was 65 per cent, with £126.6 million spent on wages, with revenues totaling £195.9 million. Those figures did not include Bristol, whose accounts omitted the relevant information.

The decline in sales is partly due to lost revenues during the pandemic, when games were canceled and then played behind closed doors. At the same time, some clubs have included significant Covid loans from the government in their accounts.

The rise in salaries over the past four years has largely coincided with the £200m investment from private equity firm CVC that secured the Premiership in 2018.

Dan Plumley, senior lecturer in sports finance at Sheffield Hallam University, said the evidence suggests that clubs focus on short-term success rather than long-term sustainability. “The danger is, if that money comes in, if the club gets an equity injection, where does that money go?” said Plumley. ‘We often see money flowing back into player wages. That is always the danger. But that’s professional sport in a nutshell; it’s short-term thinking versus long-term financial strategy.’

Worcester went into administration due to an unpaid tax bill of £6 million and with gross debt of £28.3 million. Wasps were suspended last week with gross debt of £112.3 million and were expected to go into administration.

Nigel Melville, the chairman of the PRL investor council, admitted he was devastated by the death of his former club Wasps. “It’s deeply sad,” said Melville, who played for the club from 1981 to 1988. “I was the first director of rugby for Wasps in the professional era. That was a time of great transition within the game and we are now reaching one of those points again.

Nigel Melville has admitted his devastation at the death of his former club Wasps

‘Change is necessary and a reset is important to move forward. I hope the resistance to change is the difference this time. I am hopeful that people will go for a better system and improvement of the game.

“We all have emotional ties to clubs. It doesn’t matter who you support, when your club goes wrong, you feel deeply sad. You have connections, it’s emotional. Each club has its own history and stories and they are part of your life. We have to stop this. Financial visibility might have helped us with the Wasps situation.

“There is deep sadness for people at Wasps and Worcester and every other club in the same position, but let’s use this as an opportunity to build a more sustainable future.”