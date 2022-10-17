Premier League to take ‘first step to meaningful matches abroad’ with a new US pre-season tournament

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Premier League is “one step closer to hosting meaningful matches abroad with plans to hold a pre-season tournament in the United States next year.”

They have been impressed by the NFL’s success in hosting regular season games in the UK and see opportunities for revenue growth across the Atlantic.

According to the AthleticPlans are being made for a round-robin pre-season competition in the US in July next year and there are hopes that at least one ‘big six’ club will be involved.

Next year there will be a pre-season tournament in the US that may involve the Big Six

Chelsea’s American owner Todd Boehly has been a prominent voice suggesting new ideas

There is also a lot of interest from the US and a strong belief that matches will sell out and increase interest in the sport ahead of their hosting duties at the 2026 World Cup.

The Athletic reports that 14 of the current Premier League teams are interested in participating and that matches will be played on both coasts.

There is already the Premier League Asia Trophy and the US version will be seen as an improved version.

The Premier League Asia Trophy has been in existence since 2019 and has seen Thailand, Hong Kong, China and Singapore hold matches.

Interest from sponsors and broadcasters is expected to be taken to another level in the US and the multiple US owners of Premier League clubs mean it’s not a surprising move.

While Premier League clubs can clearly see the marketing appeal of pre-season matches abroad, it remains a step away from competitive football.

As home advantage in the Premier League is hugely important, clubs may need a bit of persuasion to hold an important game abroad.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s new majority owner, has been one of the most outspoken in suggesting new ideas.

Soccer is a fast-growing market in the US and there are expectations of selling out

He spoke of the prospect of an All-star Premier League match between the North and the South.

In a lengthy interview at the SALT conference in New York last month, the 48-year-old said: “I hope the Premier League learns a bit of a lesson from American sport and really starts figuring out, ‘Why shouldn’t we tournament with the bottom four teams? Why isn’t there an All-Star game?”

“You could play a North-South All-Star game in the Premier League and fund everything the pyramid needs very easily. Everyone likes the idea of ​​more revenue for the League.”

American sports such as the NFL and NBA host an annual All-Star game in which some of the best players from across the league compete in an exhibition-style game.

There was some backlash at Boehly, with some fans arguing that the US model doesn’t fit and translates to football, while others worried about where additional games would fit into an already crowded calendar.