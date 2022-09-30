Premier League predictions: Man City are undefeated, a Chelsea revival and draw-heavy Liverpool

With the international break behind and dusted off, it will be full steam ahead when the Premier League return this weekend.

It’s a relentless schedule from now until the World Cup with the final weekend of league action on November 12 and 13, while the next six weeks are a celebration of domestic and European football.

By the time the tournament in Qatar comes to the table of the Premier League, it has the potential to look very different as a season-defining period awaits for several teams.

Injuries and fatigue are likely to take their toll in the period ahead, with most teams having to play eight games in six weeks, but there’s no doubt there’s plenty to look forward to.

With that in mind, Sportsmail looks at the traditional top six matches until the World Cup break and predicts the results of each of their matches and what the table will look like before the players leave for Qatar.

Arsenal – Current position: 1st, Points: 18

Tottenham (H) – 2-1

The feel-good factor with the Emirates at the moment is infectious and Arsenal are the driving force of the early season.

Coupled with the fact that the Spurs haven’t won in the homeland of their arch-rivals since 2010 and the Gunners’ main trio, Gabriels – Magalhaes, Jesus and Martinelli, are well equipped, it should be just enough for Mikel Arteta’s side. to win this one.

Liverpool (H) – 1-1

This will be a good test to see how far Arteta’s side has come, but despite the difficulties so far this season, Liverpool are a team for the big occasion and both teams could cancel each other out.

Arsenal set the pace at the start of the season with six wins from seven games so far

Lead (A) – 2-0

Southampton (A) – 2-1

Nottingham Forest (H) – 4-0

Chelsea (A) – 1-2

The only concern about Arsenal at the moment is squad depth and this Chelsea game will be their eleventh in five weeks, which may be a step too far for the Gunners against a likely resurgent Blues team under Graham Potter.

Wolves (A) – 2-0

World Cup break standings – Position: 2nd, Points: 34

Mikel Arteta has turned the Gunners around and developed an extraordinarily impressive side

Manchester City – Current position: 2nd, Points: 17

United (H) – 2-1

A hard-fought win against a resurgent and impressive Red Devils, but City’s quality will be evident, with Erling Haaland continuing his record-breaking start to the season.

Southampton (H) – 2-0

Liverpool (A) – 2-2

These two teams love to cancel each other out after knocking out two tempting draws in the league last season.

Despite City currently being eight points ahead of their rivals, the Reds will enjoy this challenge.

Erling Haaland has been the standout player in the Premier League since his summer move

Brighton (H) – 1-0

Leicester (A) – 4-2

Fulham (H) – 3-1

Brentford (H) – 2-0

A win against Brentford to end a nearly clear round for City with six wins from seven. Pep Guardiola’s squad has had occasional spins so far this season, but the challenge will be to ensure Haaland stays fit.

The quality of the whole squad is remarkable, bolstered by Aymeric Laporte coming closer to his return from injury.

World Cup break standings – Position: 1st, Points: 36

Guardiola’s team has been fantastic so far this season but is behind Arsenal

Tottenham – Current position: 3rd, Points: 17

Arsenal (A) – 1-2

The North London derby always promises goals, but Spurs’ tendency to concede chances could be penalized at the Emirates, while Dejan Kulusevski is likely to be a big miss.

Brighton (A) – 1-1

Everton (H) – 2-0

Manchester United (A) – 1-2

It’s a tough place to go, United’s confidence is likely to only grow in the coming weeks as they continue to develop and improve under Erik ten Hag.

The Spurs also have a terrible record at Old Trafford, winning just four of their 30 Premier League visits, although the sensational 6-1 win in 2020 will be long remembered.

Newcastle (H) – 1-1

Bournemouth (A) – 4-0

Liverpool (H) – 2-1

The kind of game that fits the Spurs. Playing against a team with a high line and one that leaves a lot of space, they caused problems for Liverpool in both league matches last season, being one of only three teams unable to beat the Reds.

After some disappointing results, Spurs are hoping to get shape for the international break with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Richarlison all fully focused for the World Cup.

Lead (H) – 2-0

State of Play World Cup – Position: 3rd Points: 31

Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane caused a whole host of problems against Liverpool last year

Manchester United – Current position: 5th, Points: 12

Manchester City (A) – 1-2

Despite United’s impressive record at the Etihad, City are likely to be just too strong this Sunday, but the Red Devils appear to be a much closer and more dangerous unit after recent advances under Erik ten Hag.

Everton (A) – 1-0

Newcastle (H) – 2-2

United have an impressive record in Manchester derbies, but City may just be too strong

Tottenham (H) – 2-1

United’s third home game at trot, their dynamism and attacking tricks should be just enough to expose Spurs, while their swift rear with the impressive Tyrell Malacia will be well equipped to face Spurs’ dangerous front three .

Chelsea (A) – 1-3

Any team building under a new manager will face a setback and it could end up at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter will have had plenty of time at this point to get his ideas across before United close the pre-World Cup break with three fine wins.

West Ham (H) – 2-0

Aston Villa (A) – 2-1

Fulham (A) – 3-2

World Cup standings – Position: 5th, Points: 28

Erik ten Hag starts to turn around the Red Devils after a disastrous start to the season

Chelsea – Current position: 7th, Points: 10

Crystal Palace (A) – 2-0

Wolves (H) – 2-1

Aston Villa (A) – 3-1

Brentford (A) – 2-2

Manchester United (H) – 3-1

After some sort of series of form-building matches, along with a long list of injuries that will hopefully get shorter each week, their clash with United will be a litmus test for Graham Potter’s side.

The former Brighton boss will have passed on his key principles to his team by then and a statement win against United would be huge.

Chelsea hope to have N’Golo Kante back in shape soon from injury to improve their chances

Brighton (A) – 2-0

A crunch match for the former Brighton manager, but Englishman and ex-Seagulls star Marc Cucurella will be happy to show that they have gone further and improved since leaving the Amex.

Arsenal (H) – 2-1

Confidence will only grow, and despite some tough Champions League games against AC Milan, Chelsea have a relatively favorable schedule heading into the World Cup break

Newcastle (A) – 0-1

World Cup standings – Position: 4th, Points: 29

Graham Potter has yet to manage a Premier League game for Chelsea since arriving this month

Liverpool – Current position: 8th, Points: 9

Brighton (H) – 2-0

Arsenal (A) – 1-1

Despite the huge differences in performance between the two teams this year, Liverpool are back in action with several points to prove, as a team and for individual players like Trent Alexander-Arnold after a disappointing international break.

The break is a welcome change for Jurgen Klopp and The Reds are likely to return refreshed after working on major issues.

Manchester City (H) – 2-2

Powered by a gritty Anfield, three of the last four games between the two have been draws, and this will likely be the case again with expected goals as always.

Liverpool and Man City couldn’t be separated in the league with two draws last season

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a point to prove after disappointing break with England

West Ham (H) – 2-0

Nottingham Forest (A) – 3-1

Lead (H) – 2-0

Tottenham (A) – 1-2

The Reds may have struggled surprisingly against the Spurs last season with their defense against a dynamic and smooth attack.

Liverpool’s backline hasn’t been watertight so far this year either, so the North London side will be taking their chances in front of a home crowd.

Southampton (H) 4-0

Jurgen Klopp must ensure that The Reds can turn around their bad start to the season

World Cup standings – Rank: 6th, Points: 26