Premier League players to receive mandatory sexual consent training

Premier League players and staff will receive training on sexual consent after the top flight made it mandatory last season.

In June there were talks between the Premier League and campaign groups End Violence for Women, the Three Hijabis and Level Up on the issue of tackling ‘gender-based violence’.

Shaista Aziz, co-director of the Three Hijabis, has praised the Premier League for their swift action but has hit the FA for their lack of urgency in addressing the issue.

Shaista Aziz (above) is happy that mandatory sexual consent training is in the Premier League

“We are delighted to see that the Premier League has adopted the action plan we sent in our open letter to them and the FA on the urgency needed to tackle gender-based violence in football,” Aziz said. The Telegraph.

“This is an important first and long-awaited step in the right direction. However, we need more transparency on how these new guidelines will be implemented by Premier League clubs.

“Any program to tackle gender-based violence must be implemented by specialists from Violence Against Women and Girls if it is to make meaningful change.

‘The details are important, as are transparency and accountability. We have had productive meetings with the Premier League on these issues and we look forward to meeting again to discuss the implementation of our demands.

“The FA, on the other hand, remains opaque, out of step and dismissive in its behavior towards us. We call on the FA to make an urgent commitment to tackling gender-based violence in football.”

PFA CEO Maheta Malongo wants players to be educated about sexual consent

The chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, Maheta Molango, has also called for more action to educate players about sexual consent.

“More needs to be done on the player’s education: sexual consent, what is and isn’t acceptable, and making sure it’s part of their mandatory education,” he said.

The Premier League’s decision to make training mandatory came before a top player was arrested on suspicion of rape last month.

The 29-year-old international footballer was further arrested while in custody following two more charges of raping another woman in April and June 2021, but it has since been confirmed that he will take ‘no further action’ over the June 2021 crime.

His bail has been extended to October and he is currently free to play.

In their open letter to the Premier League and FA in June, the three campaign groups demanded that players receive automatic suspensions if they are arrested on suspicion of rape.

Aziz is angry that her group’s request has not been granted.

“It is inconsistent and inconceivable that in 2022 you can have a high profile footballer charged with these very serious crimes and his employer says, ‘It’s okay, he can continue to work.’ It’s outrageous, and it goes completely against the intent of our open letter,” she added.

An FA spokesperson has clarified to The Telegraph that the organization takes all allegations regarding sexual consent “extremely seriously”.

They said: ‘The FA strongly condemns violence and prejudice of any kind, including misogyny, and encourages anyone who has been the victim of or witnesses this type of behavior to report it to the police and the relevant authorities so that they are being investigated.

“The FA will take the allegations extremely seriously and will take action within its jurisdiction. Such a case would be investigated as soon as a criminal or legal investigation has been completed.”