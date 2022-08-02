Premier League ‘plans to release in-match conversations between referees and VAR officials

The Premier League is reportedly planning to make conversations between referees and VAR officials public during a match.

The video technology has received mixed reviews since its introduction to the English top flight in 2019, with many decisions proving controversial, especially in nature, down to fringe offside calls made after goals scored.

The plans, as reported by The timesare part of a goal to help fans understand how VAR decisions are made between officials and will increase transparency on the pitch on the pitch.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has claimed there is strong support for the idea.

Masters said, ‘There is a common view that [releasing the audio] is a good thing. There is a desire to be more open with fans about the decision-making of referees and we have to work out exactly how we do that.’

The United States MLS has already trialled the concept, assessing the field discussions about decisions to be released in audio format on YouTube.

MLS’ head referee Howard Webb is now set to return to the Premier League as the new head of umpires.

VAR proved successful when it was introduced to a wider platform at the 2018 World Cup, but has often proved controversial on numerous occasions since it came into the English game.

Even heading into the new Premier League season, there have been complaints about the system following Saturday’s Community Shield clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ruben Dias was penalized for a handball after a VAR check following Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday at Wembley

Following Liverpool’s 3-1 win over the current Premier League champions, City fans continued to complain about the technology’s inconsistent use in handball claims against both teams.

While Reds defender Joel Matip’s alleged handball play went unrated earlier in the game, an incident later involving City’s Ruben Dias led to a review and a penalty after he blocked a header from Darwin Nunez with his arm.

Mohamed Salah scored seven minutes from the penalty spot to restore Liverpool’s lead before claiming a psychological win against their alleged main title rivals this season.