Premier League offer: Get up to £50 cash back with Paddy Power this weekend!

The Premier League is proving to be unpredictable with Arsenal leading the way to a rampant Man City side, but Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United have hurdles to overcome.

Paddy Power offers new customers up to £50 cashback.

paddy power – Up to €50 cashback*

Premier League match schedule

Friday

Saturday

Leicester – Crystal Palace

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Fulham – Bournemouth

Tottenham v Everton

Sunday

Southampton v West Ham

Man United v Newcastle

Leeds United – Arsenal

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Liverpool v Man City

How to Claim Paddy Power Offer

Open a new account with promo code YSKEY

Deposit at least €10 with a card. This is only needed once.

Place a Sportsbook bet on any market up to £10 with a minimum odds of 2.0 (Evs)

Qualification requirements must be completed within 30 days of registration.

Your first 5 qualifying bets placed will count towards this promotion.

paddy power – Up to €50 cashback*

ON TARGET Rangers v Liverpool: Make sure Nunez and Tavernier have 1+ shot on target at 4/1!

quadruple UCL 5/1 Power Price: Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona and Napoli all to win

insecure Kylian Mbappe next club opportunities: Liverpool and Real Madrid close deal in January

BATTLE OF GREAT BRITAIN Rangers v Liverpool: Colak and Nunez score, Lundstram card at 20/1!

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title

best bets talkSPORT Wednesday horse racing tips: daily choices from Wetherby and Nottingham







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market with a minimum odds of 2.0 (Evs), and get cash back if it loses. The maximum refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made through cards are eligible for the promotion (excluding Apple Pay). Terms and conditions apply