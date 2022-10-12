WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Premier League offer: Get up to £50 cash back with Paddy Power this weekend!

Sports
By Merry

The Premier League is proving to be unpredictable with Arsenal leading the way to a rampant Man City side, but Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United have hurdles to overcome.

Paddy Power offers new customers up to £50 cashback.

paddy power – Up to €50 cashback*

Premier League match schedule

Friday

Saturday

  • Leicester – Crystal Palace
  • Wolves v Nottingham Forest
  • Fulham – Bournemouth
  • Tottenham v Everton

Sunday

  • Southampton v West Ham
  • Man United v Newcastle
  • Leeds United – Arsenal
  • Aston Villa v Chelsea
  • Liverpool v Man City

How to Claim Paddy Power Offer

  • Open a new account with promo code YSKEY
  • Deposit at least €10 with a card. This is only needed once.
  • Place a Sportsbook bet on any market up to £10 with a minimum odds of 2.0 (Evs)
  • Qualification requirements must be completed within 30 days of registration.
  • Your first 5 qualifying bets placed will count towards this promotion.

paddy power – Up to €50 cashback*

ON TARGET

Rangers v Liverpool: Make sure Nunez and Tavernier have 1+ shot on target at 4/1!

quadruple

UCL 5/1 Power Price: Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona and Napoli all to win

insecure

Kylian Mbappe next club opportunities: Liverpool and Real Madrid close deal in January

BATTLE OF GREAT BRITAIN

Rangers v Liverpool: Colak and Nunez score, Lundstram card at 20/1!

EXAMPLE BETTING

T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title

best bets

talkSPORT Wednesday horse racing tips: daily choices from Wetherby and Nottingham


Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market with a minimum odds of 2.0 (Evs), and get cash back if it loses. The maximum refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made through cards are eligible for the promotion (excluding Apple Pay). Terms and conditions apply

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More