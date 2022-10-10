Premier League losing streaks: Forest star on horror run but shy of Grealish

Nottingham Forest will do everything they can to end their lost streak against Aston Villa tonight… but Emmanuel Dennis needs more than most.

Forest have had a miserable run of five consecutive defeats that have rooted them at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Getty Dennis has yet to start at Forest

Steve Cooper’s squad currently have just four points from their first eight games after returning to the top flight for the first time in more than two decades.

A turbulent summer saw a British record 22 purchases in a single window while the side saw huge turnovers.

Darren Bent told talkSPORT that Forest is being let down by star players, including striker Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigerian scored 10 Premier League goals in 35 appearances for Watford last season, but was unable to avoid relegation.

However, since Dennis signed a £20m move to the City Ground, he has yet to open his account for this campaign.

In fact, he has been on the losing side in all five of his league appearances so far, taking Forest’s four points this season in two games where he didn’t play a minute.

Dennis’s no-win horror streak extends to 11 games in a row, with the 24-year-old also losing his last six in the top flight at Watford.

Should he taste another defeat for Villa, exclusively live on talkSPORT, he will be even closer to the Premier League’s biggest losers.

Getty Dennis is not quite in the same losing streak as Jack Grealish yet

Longest loss series in the Premier League Jack Grealish – 20 George McCartney – 18 years Chris Lowe – 17 Kevin Kilbane – 16 Michael Gray – 16 Tim Krul – 16 Max Aarons – 16 Kevin Kyle – 15 Teemu Pukki – 15 Kenny McLean – 15 Adam Idah – 15

Norwich accounts for half of the top ten, with players like Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Teemu Pukki, Kenny McLean and Adam Idah all suffering from the Canary Islands’ regular troubles in the Premier League.

Jack Grealish still holds the all-time record, with the England star suffering a barren run of 20 consecutive losses – ironically while he was with Dennis’ next opponent Villa!

The £100million unwanted feat began with his senior debut when he came on as a substitute in a 4-0 defeat to current team, Manchester City, in May 2014.

Grealish’s losing streak was halted years after Villa’s relegation two years later.

However, he found himself tasting defeat for the first two games at the top level at the start of the 2019/20 season on their return, taking him past George McCartney’s previous streak of 18 games.

Grealish finally put an end to the curse in a 2-0 win over Everton in August 2019, with Dennis hoping to beat former boys’ club Villa to avoid being on the England international’s losers list any time soon.

Dennis, however, has a losing record of his own – and he could make up for both in Monday night’s talkSPORT game.

The Nigerian international has finished on the losing side in his last 14 home games, which is a Premier League record in itself.

Unlike the owners of Forest with manager Cooper, it’s been a long time for Dennis to cut his losses…