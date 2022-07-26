Premier League ‘is close to agreeing a new financial system to support the lower leagues’

The Premier League is reportedly closer to agreeing a new financial system to support clubs in the lower leagues.

As reported by the Time The 20 parties making up the top flight discussed a plan titled ‘A New Deal for Football’ at a shareholders’ meeting in London on Tuesday.

It would see a new system in how cash is distributed among people in the lower divisions, as well as a reform of parachute payments.

Talks are taking place following government pressure on sport and the independent assessment of football by MP Tracey Crouch.

The key point of the new system is that funding would be allocated to Championship clubs on a sliding scale from where they finished in the table – which is used in the same way in the Premier League.

Cost containment measures would be interesting to avoid overspending, while parachute payments would still be in effect – albeit at a much lower cost than the £44 million currently being given to clubs in the first season after they go bankrupt.

It is believed that by reducing the amount offered to clubs in the form of parachute payments, the ‘cliff edge’ between the Premier League and the Championship would be reduced.

Another idea under the deal would be to make grants available to EFL clubs, where the Premier League would provide funding for capital projects such as stadium and training ground improvements.

Details of the new deal are yet to be finalized, but the Times report says there was “general consensus on the principles” and the proposals had broad support.

The Premier League is under intense pressure to increase its contribution to the EFL and lower leagues by hundreds of millions of pounds a year – or the prospect of being forced out by legislation.

In April, Sports Secretary Nigel Huddleston said he would give the independent regulator the power to impose a financial settlement if the Premier League doesn’t come up with a ‘satisfactory’ deal with the EFL and other football authorities.

He said: “There is an expectation that the Premier League understand there is a sense of urgency to tackle this issue.

“The message to the Premier League is very clear: they must act sooner rather than later, otherwise it will be forced on them through the regulator.

“There is absolute recognition that the financial flows, the financial distribution is not satisfactory at the moment. We expect it to be a football-led solution and if not, it’s up to the regulator to get involved.”

EFL chairman Rick Parry said the league had been discussing the matter with the prime minister for two years and “called for a 75/25 split of revenues with the Premier League, without making any tangible progress”.

The Times report states that certain Premier League clubs want Championship teams to develop young English talent by agreeing to a fixed number of players under 23 who can be loaned from top clubs.