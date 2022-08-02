After months of anticipation, the new Premier League season finally begins this weekend, with Crystal Palace against Arsenal on August 5.

Ahead of the new season, Ofcom has revealed on Twitter the shocking magnitude of the personal attacks footballers suffer every day.

According to the latest report from Ofcom, Premier League footballers received 60,000 abusive Twitter messages in the first half of last season.

Half of those tweets were addressed to just 12 players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford.

“These findings shed light on a dark side of the beautiful game,” said Kevin Bakhurst, Ofcom’s Group Director for Broadcasting and Online Content.

“Online abuses have no place in sport, nor in society at large, and tackling them requires a team effort.”

Premier League players who received the most offensive tweets Player Total number of abusive tweets % of tweets that are offensive Club Bruno Fernandes 2,464 3% Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo 12,520 2.2% Manchester United David de Gea 1,394 2.1% Manchester United Frederico Rodrigues Santos 1,924 7.6% Manchester United Harry Kane 2.127 5.3% Tottenham Hotspur Harry Maguire 8.954 14.9% Manchester United Jack Grealish 1,538 4.4% Manchester City Jesse Lingard 1,605 3.2% Manchester United Marchus Rashford 2,557 2.6% Manchester United Paul Pogbag 1.446 3.3% Manchester United

Soccer players are often abused online.

For example, England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially treated after missing penalties after England’s Euro 2020 final.

Twitter said it identified and deleted 1,622 tweets during the final and in the 24 hours after the match – rising to 1,961 three days after the match.

Until now, however, the ongoing extent of online abuse directed against football players has remained unclear.

Ofcom, which is preparing to regulate tech giants under new online safety laws, commissioned The Alan Turing, who used machine learning to analyze more than 2.3 million tweets targeting Premier League footballers in the first five months of last season.

A team of experts also manually reviewed a random sample of 3,000 tweets.

The tweets were assigned to one of four categories: Neutral, Positive, Critical, or Offensive.

An abusive tweet was defined as a tweet that “threatens, insults, denigrates, dehumanizes, mocks or belittles a player.”

“That can be implicit or explicit, including attacks on their identity. We include the use of slander, negative stereotypes and excessive profanity,” explains Ofcom.

The manual analysis found that 57 percent of tweets to players were positive, 27 percent neutral, 12.5 percent critical and 3.5 percent offensive.

Similarly, the machine learning analysis of all 2.3 million tweets found that 2.6 percent contained abuse.

When did the abuse peak? The highest number of offensive tweets (3,961) were sent on August 27, 2021, when Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred from Juventus to Manchester United. The second largest number of offensive tweets (2,903) came on November 7 when Harry Maguire apologized for Manchester United’s actions. The abuse was caused by a tweet from Harry Maguire apologizing for Manchester United’s actions and saying they were going through ‘a rough period’, the report explains. “Many Twitter users responded with insulting and degrading language, such as saying ‘shut up’ or ‘f*ck off’.”

While these numbers may sound low, they still equate to nearly 60,000 tweets — an average of 362 per day.

Further analysis revealed that about one in 12 of these abusive tweets targeted a player’s race or gender.

In the period studied, 68 percent of players received at least one abusive tweet, while seven percent received abuse every day.

Meanwhile, half of all the abuse was directed at just 12 players, who received an average of 15 abusive tweets each day.

Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list with the highest number of offensive tweets (12,520), followed by Harry Maguire (8,854) and Marcus Rashford (2,557).

However, it was Harry Maguire who received the highest percentage of offensive tweets (14.9 percent), followed by Frederico Rodrigues Santos (7.60 percent) and Harry Kane (5.3 percent).

dr. Bertie Vidgen, lead author of the report and head of online safety at the Alan Turing Institute said: “These stark findings reveal the extent to which football players are exposed to despicable abuse via social media.

“Prominent players receive messages from thousands of accounts on some platforms every day.”

Based on the findings, the researchers are calling on social media companies to do more to protect their users.

“Social media companies don’t have to wait for new laws to make their sites and apps safer for users,” Bakhurst said.

“If we become the online safety regulator, tech companies will have to be really open about the steps they’re taking to protect users. We expect them to design their services with safety in mind.’

In a separate poll of the public, Ofcom found that more than a third of fans who follow football (37 percent) have seen abuse against footballers.

Only one in four flagged or reported the offending content.

“Supporters can also play a positive role in protecting the game they love,” concluded Mr Bakhurst.

“Our research shows that the vast majority of online fans are behaving responsibly, and as the new season kicks in, we ask them to report unacceptable, abusive messages whenever they see them.”