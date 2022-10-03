Premier League footballer under investigation for ‘raping two women’ has his bail extended

<!–

A Premier League footballer being investigated for allegedly raping two women has had his bail extended.

The star, who is in his 20s, was arrested in north London on suspicion of rape in a dramatic swoop at 3 a.m. by Metropolitan Police officers in July after an alleged victim came forward.

She claimed she was raped while on holiday in the Mediterranean in June this year.

The alleged victim fled her five-star resort and flew home to her friends and family in the UK before giving police a full statement and showing detective photographs showing bruises on her body.

Following the player’s initial arrest, he was later arrested again on suspicion of two more matters from April and June 2021. Police later decided not to pursue the latter of these two charges.

The footballer was released until August, which was then extended to this month and has now been extended again. A court is likely to approve the extension and confirm bail conditions next week.

Neither the club nor the player will be named for legal reasons.

A Met Police spokesman said: “The man was released until a date in early October, but his bail has since been further extended – an exact date is yet to be confirmed.”