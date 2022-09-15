Premier League fixtures to mark Queen’s death with 70th minute applause

A minute of silence and the national anthem will be heard at all Premier League matches this weekend – along with applause in the 70th minute.

Big screens will show images of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week, while players will wear black armbands with flags in stadiums flying at half-mast.

Last weekend’s games were postponed out of respect, but this weekend there will be seven games in the highest division.

Sports post understands that most clubs will attract singers to play the national anthem, while some will play God Save the King through their speaker systems.

Premier League pre-match music will not be played and there will be no traditional handshakes before matches start.

The Premier League resumes this weekend – but not at Stamford Bridge (pictured) due to police shortages

Clubs hold a minute of silence before their matches and the national anthem is played

Players from both sides will walk out without any accompanying music, meaning Everton’s famous Z-Cars entrance will not appear.

Billboards will also display tributes to the Queen in the 70th minute, with the time chosen to mark her 70 years as monarch. The fixtures represent the first in the competition since the Queen’s death.

The games between Chelsea and Liverpool and Manchester United and Leeds United will not go ahead thanks to the tightness of the police, with large crowds flocking to the capital to pay their respects in the coming days leading up to Monday’s funeral.

Brighton against Crystal Palace had already been canceled due to railway strikes and is still being postponed.

Meanwhile, the game between Arsenal and Manchester City, which was originally to be played on October 19, has been postponed so that The Gunners can take on PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

Football League teams paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday night

Arsenal were due to play on the Dutch side on Thursday, but – with a large number of officers already working on the funeral plans and the Queen in state – that match was called off.

Instead, their match against champion Pep Guardiola has been postponed on October 19 and they now face PSV on October 20.

A Premier League spokesperson said the league would find a new date “in due course”.

Clubs continue to look for dates for games that have been canceled, with a tight schedule thanks to the winter World Cup, which takes place between November 20 and December 18.

As Sports post revealed that they intend to, Glasgow Rangers defied a UEFA ban from playing God Save the King over the Ibrox speakers ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday.

A giant mural of a Union flag, with a portrait of the Queen in the center, was also held aloft by supporters.

At Stamford Bridge, two Chelsea retirees carefully laid a wreath on the turf before a packed crowd sang their own improvised version of the national anthem as Graham Potter’s side faced RB Salzburg.

Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds have been postponed due to police shortages

In Manchester, both City and fans of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund took part in a continuous minute of silence before their clash in top-level European competition, while – as on Tuesday night – similar scenes were shown on the ground where EFL matches were held .

Rangers, Chelsea and City had asked for the national anthem to be played, but their pleas were rejected by European football’s governing body. It remains to be seen whether the Scottish club will face sanctions.

The emotional, respectful events are expected to be repeated in Premier League stadiums this weekend.

Officials have announced that there will be a minute of silence at all of this weekend’s top flight matches – along with a round of applause in the 70th minute.

The Premier League has been criticized in some quarters for its decision to postpone last weekend’s games, while other sports, such as cricket and rugby, continued their events after a rest day on Friday.

The horse races took a two-day break before resuming on Sunday in Doncaster, among others. The Football League and National League resumed earlier this week with a packed schedule of games across the country.

Players Liverpool (right) and Ajax players hold a minute of silence before their European clash

Wrexham, who plays in the National League, was criticized after some supporters heard shouting at the Racecourse Ground during the minute of silence.

A Preston North End fan has been banned for life over comments he made about the Queen and the Royal Family, which the club said “crossed the line of acceptability”.

Liverpool hosted Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday night, with the silence of the moment being relatively incident-free save for a few cheers from supporters who were immediately suppressed by others in the ground.

There were also a few shouts from fans during the silence held before Sporting Lisbon’s Champions League home game against Tottenham.

EFL clubs paid various tributes before and during their matches on Tuesday night.