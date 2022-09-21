Premier League fans who set off smoke bombs or invade pitch face one-year ban

Fans who set off smoke bombs or invade the pitch at Premier League football matches will be automatically banned from their club for at least a year.

The 20 Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to introduce the penalties as part of a crackdown on anti-social and criminal fan behavior inside stadiums.

The new policy comes into effect immediately with the ban applying to both home and away matches. It can also be extended to parents or guardians of children participating in such activities.

A Premier League statement read: ‘At a Premier League shareholders meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to introduce minimum length bans for supporters who engage in anti-social and criminal behavior in League stadiums.

‘Fans caught carrying or activating pyrotechnics or smoke bombs, or entering the pitch without permission, will receive an automatic club ban for a minimum period of one year.

Everton’s Richarlison throws a blue puff of smoke back into the stands at Goodison Park

“These prohibitions may also be extended to include accompanying parents or guardians of children participating in such activities.

“This policy is effective immediately and the ban applies to both home and away games.”

Incidents of supporters rushing onto the pitch have increased recently, raising concerns for the safety of footballers.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was assaulted by a striker during last season’s Championship play-off semi-final, resulting in a prison sentence for a Nottingham Forest fan.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira ejected an Everton fan who had thrown him while filming the confrontation during a pitch invasion at Goodison Park to mark their Premier League survival.

A Leicester fan ran onto the pitch and punched celebrating Nottingham Forest players during their FA Cup match at the City Ground in February

Since 1991 it has been an offense to enter the pitch without permission, but that rule has tended to be ignored when a club is celebrating promotion or avoiding relegation.

The use of smoke bombs and flares in the stands has become common at all levels of the game when celebrating goals.