Premier League deals: Score a £5 free bet every with 888sport’s Acca Club

The new Premier League returns this weekend, following the fourth round of European competitions, 888sport are offering a £5 free bet on their new Acca Club every week of the season.

Place a total of £20 or more in multiples or Bet Builder bets in a week and you’ll get a £5 free bet once your qualifying bet(s) are settled.

getty Which captain will lift the Premier League trophy in May?

Last season’s top two meet on Sunday afternoon, as Manchester City make the short journey through the northwest to beat Liverpool at Anfield in a big game.

Fifth will also play sixth at 2pm on Sunday as Manchester United welcome an in-form team from Newcastle to Old Trafford, while Arsenal and Chelsea also have games on Sunday.

This weekend’s Premier League matches (Sunday, 2pm unless otherwise noted):

Brentford v Brighton (Fri, 8pm)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (Sat, 12:30 PM)

Fulham – Bournemouth (Sat, 3pm)

Wolves v Nottingham Forest (Sat, 3pm)

Tottenham – Everton (Sat, 5:30 PM)

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Leeds – Arsenal

Manchester United v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Liverpool – Manchester City (4:30 PM)

Your multiple must consist of a minimum of three legs and must have odds of at least 1/2 per leg, and must be placed on football.

Or, if you choose a bet builder as your qualifying bet, the combined odds must be 2/1 or higher.

All bets must be settled by the end of the week to qualify, so you can bet on one of this weekend’s Premier League opening rounds.

best bets Saturday daily horse racing tips from Ascot, Newton Abbot and Market Rasen

giant boost 50/1 for Erling Haaland to score ALWAYS against Liverpool with a BetVictor offer

NFL BUILDER NFL Free Bets Offer: Bet £10 On Bet Builders, Get £40 In Free Bets On 888Sport

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

GWOAT Shields v Marshall: odds and offers ahead of London’s historic women’s boxing fight

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Don’t forget to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

Gam care – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Consciously – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk are banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*18+ • Place bets totaling £20 or more on multiples or Bet Builder • Multiples must contain 3 selections or more • Min. odds per leg – 1.50, min. odds for Bet Builder – 3.00 • Bets must be settled within the same week to qualify (Mon 00:00:00 GMT to Sun 23:59:59 GMT) – Free bet credited immediately after settlement of qualifying bet and is valid for 3 days • You can enter this offer once a week only • Bets on racing and virtual sports do not count • Withdrawal restrictions and full terms and conditions apply

best bets Saturday daily horse racing tips from Ascot, Newton Abbot and Market Rasen

giant boost 50/1 for Erling Haaland to score ALWAYS against Liverpool with a BetVictor offer

NFL BUILDER NFL Free Bets Offer: Bet £10 On Bet Builders, Get £40 In Free Bets On 888Sport

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

GWOAT Shields v Marshall: odds and offers ahead of London’s historic women’s boxing fight

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title





