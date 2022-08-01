Premier League clubs will NOT take the knee before matches, captains agree

Premier League clubs will not be on their knees in every game this season over concerns that the gesture has lost its seriousness.

At a meeting last Thursday between all 20 Premier League captains, it was agreed that this campaign would only be taken in selected matches, Mail Plus.

It is not yet known how and when the top flying clubs will decide to carry out the anti-racism symbol.

Players will probably still get on their knees during prime-time televised matches and local derbies – but the top skippers don’t want to use the gesture too much for fear it loses all meaning.

Despite last Thursday’s deal, there are reportedly still a few Premier League captains to discuss the plan with their respective teams.

The Premier League has said it will support any player’s decision, but only if every team has been consulted.

The governing body is then expected to make an announcement ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Crystal Palace on Friday.

Erling Haaland and Trent Alexander-Arnold took the knee for the Community Shield

Wilfred Zaha was one of the few players who chose not to carry out the gesture from the previous campaign

Meanwhile, newly promoted Bournemouth have confirmed to: Sports post that their side will not perform the gesture in any game this season, as they feel the move is “running its course.”

Initiated both to raise awareness for Black Lives Matter and to eradicate racism in football, the gesture has been common practice at the start of every Premier League game since June 2020.

Last summer, top flying clubs announced they would continue to take the knee as a “symbol of unity against all forms of racism” ahead of the 2021-2022 campaign.

But there remained a feeling among some players that the gesture had lost its influence – Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has been refusing to take the knee since 2021.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool took the knee for the Community Shield curtain raise on Saturday.

It is believed that England still intend to get on their knees at the World Cup in Qatar and make a strong statement of equality.

Harry Maguire and the other Premier League skippers believe the gesture ‘has lost its heaviness’

The FA will let England’s players decide whether to continue with the pre-match gesture into the new international season and into the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s team is under increasing pressure to speak out against the human rights violations that have taken place in Qatar in the run-up to the tournament.

Sports post understands that a core group of English players still believe that taking the knee is an important and impressive gesture, especially at a tournament like the World Cup.

England players fell to their knees during the women’s European Championship this summer and early indicators from the men’s camp suggest there is support for them to take the same stance in Qatar.

However, it remains to be seen whether the national team will be affected by the decision of top players.