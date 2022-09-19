Premier League Clubs ‘weighing up plans to scrap FA Cup replays’ and a shake-up of the League Cup

Premier League clubs are reportedly considering proposals to scrap FA Cup replays and make major changes to the League Cup as part of a ‘New Deal for Football’.

The proposals are believed to be at the top of the agenda and the Premier League’s shareholders meeting on Wednesday, and will mark changes to the calendar such as an agreement to reform parachute payments for relegated clubs and funds distributed to the EFL, according to The times.

The report says the 2024 proposals would see replays of third and fourth round FA Cup matches scrapped, but this must be agreed with the FA.

In terms of the League Cup, clubs in European competitions would not have to compete or be able to field teams made up of under-21 players.

The Premier League is hoping to reduce the fixture list for teams which have become heavily congested in recent years, but the report says Premier League teams will not demand that the League Cup be scrapped altogether or that FA Cup games are all played in midweek .

The new proposals could see FA Cup replays scrapped from the start of the 2024-25 season

The League Cup may also change and not include teams in the European competitions

The changes are an attempt to ease the current congested football calendar

It has been suggested that the EFL have not yet been contacted but would be happy to discuss the League Cup and FA Cup replays.

As EFL clubs could be in favor of scrapping replays as they may have a better chance of progressing in the tournament through penalties rather than a second game.

However, even if this was agreed, it would not come into effect until the start of the 2024–25 season.

Parachute payments would be reduced from the current figure of £44m to reduce the gap between Championship teams and the Premier League.

Relegators from the Premier League currently receive £44 million in parachute payments

The government has issued a warning to the Premier League that it must agree to a deal that will see hundreds of millions of pounds go to the lower leagues or legislation will be introduced to secure what the EFL aims to increase their income by £250m.

Although teams will have to wait for a new Prime Minister, Liz Truss will continue with the same idea and look to introduce an independent regulator.

The new deal will see funding given to Championship teams based on their league position, similar to how the Premier League allocation works.

Clubs will also see a cap on their spending on player wages, transfers and agent fees, capped at a fixed percentage of the revenue they earn.