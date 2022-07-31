Premier League clubs could stop taking the knee as some captains question whether it should continue

Premier League captains will confirm whether they will stay on their knees next season – with doubts raised whether the gesture has the support of all 20 squads.

Players have supported the anti-racism symbol for more than two seasons, kneeling before every game since football returned after the first pandemic lockdown in 2020.

Now some feel the gesture should be left out, but a final decision won’t be confirmed until early this week, ahead of the new Premier League season. The Mail on Sunday has found that club captains met with the Premier League on Thursday to discuss a number of matters, including taking the knee.

Clearly no collective agreement has been reached after a number of club captains questioned whether the gesture should be reduced or stopped after two years.

A proposal was made to drastically reduce the number of matches where they sit on the knee. It includes kneeling for the first round of games and then for No Room For Racism games in October and March. Captains will discuss the matter with squads in the coming days.

Sources close to the talks think the gesture is unlikely to continue before every match. A number of players, including Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, have already retired after expressing doubts that the gesture would remain effective. A source at one club said that ‘although the motive for taking the knee was brilliant’, he feared it had ‘become like wallpaper’. He added: “It is better to take positive action to tackle racism.”

Another club source said he believed starting the gesture was rushed and ill-considered.

He added: “The players have put themselves in a difficult position. Some players worry that stopping taking the knee entirely could accuse them of withdrawing support for tackling racism.

Other clubs remain adamant that the gesture will stay ahead of all matches. One said: ‘We are planning exactly the same as last season.’

A Premier League spokesperson told The Mail on Sunday: “This will be a decision left to the captains and players. We will support their wishes.’