Premier League clubs bank RECORD £462.5m from shirt and sleeve sponsorship deals this season

Premier League clubs have saved a record £462.5million this season through shirt and sleeve sponsorship deals.

The top 20 clubs have negotiated shirt deals worth a total of £360 million, with a further £102.5 million generated from sleeve deals.

Manchester City overtake Manchester United with the biggest shirt deal.

Premier League clubs will earn a record £462.5m in shirt and sleeve sponsorship this year

The shirt and sleeve sponsorship deals signed by Premier League clubs this season

The champion’s deal with Etihad Airways is worth £50 million this season after an incremental increase – £3 million more than United’s deal with TeamViewer.

United and Chelsea have signed the biggest sleeve deals – the deals with DXC and AmberGroup are both worth £20 million a year.

Nottingham Forest has yet to announce shirt and sleeve sponsors, which together could cost £10m. Everton and Aston Villa continue to negotiate with potential sleeve sponsors.

The record number is testament to the Premier League’s commercial strength after the pandemic.

The rise of crypto partnerships in the Premier League continues – 14 clubs have some sort of relationship with a crypto company, crypto trading platform, tokens or NFTs. Crypto is also becoming an increasingly important revenue stream, despite concerns that the industry is unregulated.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Manchester United’s deal with crypto partner Tezos is the largest deal of its kind in the Premier League, worth £24 million a year – the seventh largest deal in the Premier League.

Despite a general ban on football gambling, nine Premier League teams will receive sponsorship from gambling companies this season.