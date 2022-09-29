Premier League chiefs look set to continue plans for all-star games despite Todd Boehly backlash

A team made up of a combined Premier League XI could compete against similar ensembles from Europe’s top domestic leagues as plans for all-star games gain increasing attention from football managers.

The concept of a Premier League all-star game, borrowed from American sports, was recently floated by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who proposed a north-south game as a way to draw large audiences overseas.

Boehly’s suggestions proved controversial, highlighting the contrast in opinions about importing a distinctly American aspect of the sport into the beautiful game.

However, according to a report by The timesdespite heavy criticism of the Chelsea owner, proposals for an all-star game are gaining momentum among Premier League chiefs.

The report suggests the most likely incarnation of the concept would take the form of a combined Premier League team that would compete against counterparts from other top European leagues.

Such matches would not be played during the Premier League season, but would take place during breaks to showcase sport for emerging markets around the world.

A similar concept is currently being implemented in MLS, where a representative team of top-class American players will compete against a team made up of Mexican Liga MX players.

The most recent MLS All-Star game saw the US team win 2-1 against their Mexican counterparts, with former Arsenal player Carlos Vela scoring the opening goal at Allianz Field.

Adding additional games to the already overcrowded playlist would present an opportunity to gain additional revenue from TV companies, but it is unlikely that the Premier League managers will be favored, especially those whose teams compete in European competitions.

Despite this, not all reactions to the concept of an all-star game from leading figures in football have been equally negative.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard explained his vision from the perspective of an active player.

“Personally, I’d like to see it. I would have loved to play in it [the Premier League All-Star game].’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, has long opposed initiatives designed to add even more games to the football calendar.

Asked about Boehly’s proposals after Liverpool’s Champions League win over Ajax, the German manager explained his confusion over the logistics of the idea.

“He forgets that in the big sports in America these players have a four-month break and they’re quite happy to be able to do a little exercise in these breaks. In football it is very different.

‘What can I say? Does he want to take the Harlem Globetrotters and play against a soccer team?

“I’m surprised by the question, so please don’t judge my answers too much. Maybe at some point he can explain it to me and find a suitable date.’