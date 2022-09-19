Premier League: Can Man City star Erling Haaland make it four weeks as No 1 in our POWER RANKINGS?

The Premier League partially returned with a bang after last weekend’s matches were suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Leaders Arsenal got back to winning ways after a brilliant 3-0 away win at Brentford, with William Saliba and Granit Xhaka the standout performers.

However, Manchester City and Tottenham maintained the pressure on the Gunners with comfortable 3-0 and 6-2 wins at Wolves and at home to Leicester respectively.

High-flying Fulham secured their third win of the season after holding on for a 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest, while Neal Maupay’s goal against West Ham gave Everton their first win of the campaign.

Aston Villa won 1-0 against Southampton but a dominant Newcastle were held to a frustrating draw at St James’ Park by Bournemouth.

However, three matches were also suspended this weekend due to police problems while Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lay in state.

Liverpool’s visit to Chelsea and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds were both postponed due to police concerns.

Brighton’s derby against Crystal Palace had already been called off due to rail attacks, but when they were called off the match remained postponed due to a lack of police staff.

So with all that in mind and the players’ performances so far this term, here’s the latest top 10 over Sports mail‘s Premier League Power Rankings.

10. Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – THREE DOWN

A player who did not feature in the previous matchweek following Liverpool’s visit to Chelsea was suspended.

But the Colombia international has looked lively every time he has featured for the Reds this season, even if the end product hasn’t always followed.

With four goals in nine games across all competitions this season, he remains one of Liverpool’s biggest threats.

9. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – THREE DOWN

Another Reds star who has been in our Power Rankings for four weeks now, but has gradually fallen from second place.

With three goals in five Premier League games this term, he has been another important cog in Liverpool’s hitherto shaky side.

But he must make sure he is ready when Brighton come to Anfield after the international break.

8. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – NON MOVER

Rightly rewarded with an England call-up after a superb breakthrough in the Premier League last term and a promising start to this season.

But Toney could not celebrate his call-up with a goal as he struggled to impose himself against William Saliba (more on him later) and Gabriel Magalhaes as Brentford suffered defeat at Arsenal.

That should not detract from the excellent start he has enjoyed this term, which includes a hat-trick against Leeds, and for that reason he is a non-mover.

7. Son Heung-min (Tottenham) – NEW ARRIVAL

What a way to make your first appearance on this season’s Power Rankings.

Tottenham were far from deciding their Premier League home game against Leicester when the South Korean – yet to score this campaign and facing increasing scrutiny – entered the game.

And the Foxes’ hopes of rescuing themselves from 3-2 down were dashed within 14 minutes of the second half, with a superb dribble and right-footed strike as the first of three goals.

He then struck with his left, curling a shot home from 25 yards before completing his hat-trick after firing home at the near post. Spurs won 6-2 and Son was the most relieved man in the league.

6. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – TWO DOWN

A player denied the chance to haunt his former club after the Blues’ game against Liverpool was ruled out.

Gave a reminder of his impeccable skills in the Champions League in midweek and looks set to become an integral part of Graham Potter’s squad.

Drops from fourth with others who performed in the games that preceded it, but don’t be surprised if the England star climbs back up the rankings once he’s been away with Gareth Southgate’s men.

5. William Saliba (Arsenal) – NEW ARRIVAL

Arsenal fans already have enough reasons to be excited about William Saliba, but Sunday was further confirmation that the 21-year-old looks to be playing beyond his years.

Mikel Arteta revealed after the Gunners’ victory that the France international had not trained for 10 days due to some discomfort and had just one training session ahead of the short trip to west London.

But there was no sign of those struggles as he opened the scoring with a wonderfully flicked header at the near post to go with an 89 per cent pass accuracy and win four of his five ground duels.

Opponent Thomas Frank was also full of praise for the Frenchman, whose stature continues to grow in the Premier League and who now appears confident that he will not be injured to take France to Qatar.

4. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – ONE DOWN

Somewhat surprising that a player who has scored six Premier League goals in seven games this season, no goals involved in a five-goal thriller.

But the Serbian still made a significant contribution to the victory, proving a key link for the wide players when Fulham countered, as well as holding up the ball admirably after the Whites had gone 3-1 up.

There can be no doubting his ability to score in this league and, despite one of his more understated performances, he is still an important part of who Marco Silva’s men attack, even when he is not scoring.

3. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – UP TWO

The Belgian equaled Steven Gerrard’s Premier League assist record of 92 after setting up two of Man City’s goals at Wolves on Saturday.

The Belgian – who achieved the feat in 287 games fewer than the former Liverpool captain – joined Jack Grealish to help City score after just 55 seconds.

City’s talisman then secured his 92nd league assist with a perfectly executed cross as he saw Phil Foden poke the ball past a helpless Jose Sa.

It is almost the oldest cliché to claim that there are no more superlatives to describe De Bruyne, but his consistency season after season demonstrates the brilliance of the player.

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – NON MOVER

The Tottenham star nodded home the equalizer just minutes after Youri Tielemans’ penalty, taking his tally against Leicester to 20.

It is the highest tally he has scored against any club and, following the introduction of Son, he registered an assist for the South Korean’s second.

There were sloppy moments too, but this was yet another demonstration that the England captain doesn’t always need Son around to get going.

After England’s games against Germany and Italy, he plays against another team he can’t stop scoring against, Arsenal. What a thriller the north London derby promises to be.

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – NON MOVER

Yes, four weeks and counting at the top of our rankings for a player who just continues to defy belief.

The notion that he needed few touches to show his devastating talent came to the fore again, this time netting at Molineux from outside the box with a right-footed effort.

The few touches meant there were times when he didn’t seem to be in the game, but the clip of him shoving Jonny Otto as he shot into the penalty area showed just how scared the hosts were of him.