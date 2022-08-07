Premier League are very close to breaking the all-time record for its highest spending summer

The Premier League looks very close to a record for the summer’s biggest-spending transfer window.

With three weeks to go until the transfer deadline day, Premier League bosses have already spent £1.22bn, and with more deals in the works, it is approaching the record £1.43bn paid in 2017 new players was donated.

There may be a global recession looming, but there is no evidence that the top league clubs are reining in their spending. Marc Cucurella became the fourth £60million signing of the summer last week when he moved from Brighton to Chelsea.

Manchester City signed Erling Haaland (above) for £51 million and Kalvin Phillips for £45 million

Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool for club record £85million to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attack

Darwin Nunez, Erling Haaland and Richarlison are the other three superstars costing more than £60 million this summer.

And while those numbers may be dazzling, it looks like there are many more big money moves ahead of us.

Everton are on the cusp of buying Lille midfielder Amadou Onana for around £34million, while Manchester United have not given up on signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona for a fee of around £40million.

Chelsea are also chasing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, with the Foxes taking a staggering £85million.