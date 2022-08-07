Premier League are very close to breaking the all-time record for its highest spending summer
Premier League clubs are close to breaking the all-time record for the highest spend in the summer, having spent £1.22BILLION on transfers with three weeks left until the deadline.
- The Premier League is approaching an all-time spending record this summer
- Clubs already have £1.22bn in new additions in the transfer window so far
- The record £1.43bn in 2017 has yet to be surpassed due to the pandemic
- Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal have each spent over £100m on new players
The Premier League looks very close to a record for the summer’s biggest-spending transfer window.
With three weeks to go until the transfer deadline day, Premier League bosses have already spent £1.22bn, and with more deals in the works, it is approaching the record £1.43bn paid in 2017 new players was donated.
There may be a global recession looming, but there is no evidence that the top league clubs are reining in their spending. Marc Cucurella became the fourth £60million signing of the summer last week when he moved from Brighton to Chelsea.
Manchester City signed Erling Haaland (above) for £51 million and Kalvin Phillips for £45 million
Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool for club record £85million to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attack
Darwin Nunez, Erling Haaland and Richarlison are the other three superstars costing more than £60 million this summer.
And while those numbers may be dazzling, it looks like there are many more big money moves ahead of us.
Everton are on the cusp of buying Lille midfielder Amadou Onana for around £34million, while Manchester United have not given up on signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona for a fee of around £40million.
Chelsea are also chasing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, with the Foxes taking a staggering £85million.
Richarlison was Tottenham’s big signing of the summer, arriving from Everton for £60m