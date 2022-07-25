Premier League and EFL launch crackdown on fan violence ahead of new season

Football supporters who invade the pitch will face an automatic club ban and will be reported to the police ahead of the new season for prosecution under a crackdown by football authorities.

The setting off of smoke bombs or fireworks, throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behavior are restricted in the joint initiative of the football association, the premier league, the EFL and the police.

It follows a number of high-profile incidents during matches in England last season, not least during field invasions to flag clubs that have been promoted or avoided relegation.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira kicked out an Everton fan who provoked him while filming the showdown during a field invasion at Goodison Park to mark their survival in the Premier League.

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp was attacked by a Nottingham Forest fan during wild celebrations after they secured passage to the championship play-off final.

A Leicester City fan ran onto the pitch and waved punches at Forest players celebrating a goal in their FA Cup game at the City Ground in February.

It was just three of a number of incidents amid a resurgence of the football disorder.

Although entering the field at a football game has been a criminal offense for 31 years, it usually goes without penalty during festive moments.

But authorities have decided to crack down on the 2022-2023 campaign after celebrations turned violent in some areas last season.

A statement said: “These acts are dangerous, illegal and have serious consequences. They have no place in football, or anywhere.

The use of smoke bombs and fireworks will also be accompanied by a club ban from this season

“From the start of the 2022/23 season, all identified offenders by clubs will be reported to the police and the prosecution could lead to a permanent criminal record, which could affect their work and education, and could lead to a prison sentence.

The FA will also impose a stricter levy and sanctions policy on clubs, which will reinforce these measures.

In addition, anyone entering the field and those identified with carrying or using fireworks or smoke bombs will now be automatically banned from clubbing.

Aston Villa couple Matty Cash and Lucas Digne were hit by a bottle thrown from an Everton section of the stadium during a game at Goodison Park in January this year

Earlier this season Burnley’s Matt Lowton was hit by a Coke bottle at Leeds United

“These prohibitions could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who participate in these activities.”

Authorities will work with the UK Football Policing Unit and the Crown Prosecution Service to establish a new principle for cases involving pyrotechnics or smoke bombs, as well as entering the field.

The statement added: “This means working together to prosecute these cases will become the standard response of football authorities and the criminal justice system, sending a clear and unambiguous message to anyone who breaks the law.”