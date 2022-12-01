Premier gives $25,000 of taxpayer funds to Charlie Teo charity

After the $80,000 surgery, Mikolaj never walked or spoke again in the months before he died.
While denying that Mikolaj had a DIPG, Teo relented An ongoing case Tracy Grimshaw that “my surgery screwed him up”.
“This is totally new to me. He never told us that something went wrong during the surgery and that led to his critical condition. I just now found out about this and that too from the TV,” Barman said.
After seeing Mikolaj’s post-operative scans, other specialists said it was not a millimeter error, as Teo claimed. Instead, Teo had removed most of the pons, which connect the brain to the spinal cord.
Since 2018, the Prime Minister’s Discretionary Fund annually donates $25,000 to the Charlie Teo Foundation for “brain cancer research”. The fund had also supported other charitable organizations such as the NSW Cancer Council, the Salvation Army and the Miracle Babies Foundation, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.
However, the Prime Minister’s office did not respond to questions about whether the ongoing annual donation remained appropriate given Teo’s ban imposed by the Medical Board.
In 2021, the NSW Medical Council ruled that Teo’s brainstem surgeries posed such a risk to the general public that Teo had placed restrictions on his ability to perform these surgeries.
In November 2021, Healthscope, which runs 41 private hospitals, revoked Teo’s accreditation from the Prince of Wales Private Hospital, where he has worked for many years.
Since the joint investigation, the Healthcare Complaints Committee has received more complaints about Teo’s operations.
In October, Teo was due to face a disciplinary hearing over two bad surgical outcomes, including a DIPG. The hearing has been postponed to February.
Parliamentary revelations also show that in August 2019, then-Treasurer Perrottet met with Teo and his business associates about Teo’s plans for his medical-tourism hospital in Blacktown.
The Prime Minister’s office said Perrottet had not met Teo in 2019, despite the meeting being recorded and made public in his diary revelations. His office said Teo’s presence was recorded as a “clerical error”.
