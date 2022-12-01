Premier gives $25,000 of taxpayer funds to Charlie Teo charity

After the $80,000 surgery, Mikolaj never walked or spoke again in the months before he died.

While denying that Mikolaj had a DIPG, Teo relented that "my surgery screwed him up".

“This is totally new to me. He never told us that something went wrong during the surgery and that led to his critical condition. I just now found out about this and that too from the TV,” Barman said.

After seeing Mikolaj’s post-operative scans, other specialists said it was not a millimeter error, as Teo claimed. Instead, Teo had removed most of the pons, which connect the brain to the spinal cord.

Since 2018, the Prime Minister’s Discretionary Fund annually donates $25,000 to the Charlie Teo Foundation for “brain cancer research”. The fund had also supported other charitable organizations such as the NSW Cancer Council, the Salvation Army and the Miracle Babies Foundation, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.