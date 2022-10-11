Premier Dan Andrews warns Victorians of flooding as the state braces for 'significant rain event'
Victorians urged to prepare for widespread flooding, strong winds and heavy rain as intense weather event hits the state
- Up to 100mm of rain expected across Victoria in ‘significant weather event’
- Premier Daniel Andrews warned residents to prepare for flooding on Thursday
- Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to prepare for up to 72 hours of isolation
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Victorians are being urged to prepare for wild weather as a ‘significant rain event’ hits the state.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews warned Victorians of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds causing flooding in parts of the state.
The wet weather is expected to start on Wednesday and ‘strengthen’ on Thursday with up to 100mm of rain expected to fall.
Premier Daniel Andrews warned residents during a press conference of a ‘significant rain event’ bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding (pictured)
“Our catchments are full, we’ve had record rainfall up to this point and the ground is completely soaked, so even a small amount of rain would be a risk in terms of flooding – but it’s not a minor rain event that we’re predicting,” said Mr. Andrews.
‘There will be significant rainfall in certain parts of the state and it will pose a flood risk to many communities in different locations.’
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Kevin Parkin said his concern was a ‘short-term flood risk’ caused by intense rainfall on Thursday, followed by a ‘long-term’ risk of river flooding as water filters down into the state’s river systems.
Sir. Parkin explained that the rain event was caused by tropical moisture building up over the top of Australia combined with a third consecutive year of La Nina.
“I can’t stress the importance of Thursday being very much a storm surge, heavy rain day, so be prepared,” Mr Parkin said.
‘We will be dealing with a river flood as the next few days unfold.
‘It’s not just about rain though, with these weather systems they are often accompanied by strong winds and damaging gusts that affect high places.’
At least 20mm of rain is expected in Melbourne and Geelong, while some areas in the north-east of the state expect up to 100mm.
Parkin said between 60mm to 100mm of rainfall is expected around the Great Dividing Range, while wind speeds are expected to reach speeds of 90km/h to 100km/h.
The wet weather is expected to start on Wednesday and ‘strengthen’ on Thursday with up to 100mm of rain expected to fall (pictured, Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast)
Nine flood warnings have been issued across the state, including for the Goulburn, Avoca and Loddon rivers (pictured)
There are nine flood warnings in place across the state, including for the Goulburn, Avoca and Loddon rivers.
The community is urged to remain vigilant and prepare for isolation, with residents in flood-prone areas warned of potential isolation lasting up to 72 hours.
Victoria State Emergency Service Tim Wiebusch advised residents to be alert and watch for weather warnings.
Sir. Wiebusch said drivers should not attempt to enter any level of flooding and advised residents to prepare their homes for heavy rain and strong winds.
“Now is the time to clean out your storm trenches and gutters around your house and make sure you don’t have any debris lying around your house that could become a missile during high winds,” Wiebusch said.
Flood-prone communities are being urged to prepare for potential isolation of up to 72 hours (pictured, people observe flooding in Traralgon, Victoria)
Residents have been asked not to drive into flood waters under any circumstances (pictured, abandoned car in floods in Traralgon, Victoria)
Andrews also said the government has prepared “community containers” for areas isolated by flooding, which have enough food, water and supplies for 50 people for five days.
A fleet of emergency vehicles — including six new helicopters — is on standby to help with airlift supplies, equipment and emergency personnel, and more than 200 generators are available to help with power outages.
In just one hour, a downpour on Friday caused flooding and delivered more than half of Melbourne’s average October rainfall.
5 DAY FORECAST FOR MAJOR CITIES
PERTH
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Max 20C
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Min 7C, Max 21C
Thursday: Sunny. Min 7C, Max 21C
Friday: Sunny. Min 7C, Max 23C
Saturday: Sunny. Min 9C, Max 23C
ADELAIDE
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Max 24C
Wednesday: Showers 3-5mm. Min 12C, Max 17C
Thursday: Showers increasing 5-10 mm. Min 11C, Max 16C
Friday: Showers decrease 2-3 mm. Min 11C, Max 18C
Saturday: partly cloudy. Min 11C, Max 18C
MELBOURNE
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Max 22C
Wednesday: Showers increasing 8-10 mm. Min 15C, Max 21C
Thursday: Rain. Possible heavy falls 45-70mm. Min 14C, Max 17C. Wind 20-30 km/h
Friday: Showers 1-3mm. Min 10C, Max 18C
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Min 9C, Max 18C
HOBART
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Max 19C
Wednesday: Showers or two 1-2mm. Min 10C, Max 20C
Thursday: Rain 20-30 mm. Min 13C, Max 18C
Friday: Rain 15-20 mm. Min 9C, Max 17C
Saturday: Showers or two 0-1mm. Min 9C, Max 15C
CANBERRA
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Max 19C
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Min 7C, Max 20C
Thursday: Showers 3-10 mm. Min 9C, Max 19C
Friday: Rain 10-15 mm. Min 9C, Max 17C
Saturday: Sunny. Min 5C, Max 20C
SYDNEY
Tuesday: Possible showers, clearing 0.2-1.2 mm. Max 20C
Wednesday: Cloudy. Min 14C, Max 21C
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Min 15C, Max 23C
Friday: Showers 2-6mm. Min 14C, Max 23C
Saturday: Sunny. Min 12C, Max 23C
BRISBANE
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Max 24C
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Min 15C, Max 24C
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Min 15C, Max 25C
Friday: Partly cloudy. Min 16C, Max 27C
Saturday: Showers or two 0-1mm. Min 18C, Max 26C
DARWIN
Tuesday: Showers, possible afternoon storm 0-2mm. Max 34C
Wednesday: Showers or two, possible storm 1-2mm. Min 25C, Max 34C
Thursday: Shower or two, possible storm 1-3mm. Min 26C, Max 33C
Friday: Shower or two, possible, storm 1-6mm. Min 25C, Max 33C
Saturday: Showers or two, possible storm 0-2mm. Min 25C, Max 35C
Source: Bureau of Meteorology