Premier Dan Andrews warns Victorians of flooding as the state braces for 'significant rain event'

Victorians are being urged to prepare for wild weather as a ‘significant rain event’ hits the state.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews warned Victorians of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds causing flooding in parts of the state.

The wet weather is expected to start on Wednesday and ‘strengthen’ on Thursday with up to 100mm of rain expected to fall.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned residents during a press conference of a ‘significant rain event’ bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding (pictured)

“Our catchments are full, we’ve had record rainfall up to this point and the ground is completely soaked, so even a small amount of rain would be a risk in terms of flooding – but it’s not a minor rain event that we’re predicting,” said Mr. Andrews.

‘There will be significant rainfall in certain parts of the state and it will pose a flood risk to many communities in different locations.’

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Kevin Parkin said his concern was a ‘short-term flood risk’ caused by intense rainfall on Thursday, followed by a ‘long-term’ risk of river flooding as water filters down into the state’s river systems.

Sir. Parkin explained that the rain event was caused by tropical moisture building up over the top of Australia combined with a third consecutive year of La Nina.

“I can’t stress the importance of Thursday being very much a storm surge, heavy rain day, so be prepared,” Mr Parkin said.

‘We will be dealing with a river flood as the next few days unfold.

‘It’s not just about rain though, with these weather systems they are often accompanied by strong winds and damaging gusts that affect high places.’

At least 20mm of rain is expected in Melbourne and Geelong, while some areas in the north-east of the state expect up to 100mm.

Parkin said between 60mm to 100mm of rainfall is expected around the Great Dividing Range, while wind speeds are expected to reach speeds of 90km/h to 100km/h.

The wet weather is expected to start on Wednesday and ‘strengthen’ on Thursday with up to 100mm of rain expected to fall (pictured, Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast)

Nine flood warnings have been issued across the state, including for the Goulburn, Avoca and Loddon rivers (pictured)

There are nine flood warnings in place across the state, including for the Goulburn, Avoca and Loddon rivers.

The community is urged to remain vigilant and prepare for isolation, with residents in flood-prone areas warned of potential isolation lasting up to 72 hours.

Victoria State Emergency Service Tim Wiebusch advised residents to be alert and watch for weather warnings.

Sir. Wiebusch said drivers should not attempt to enter any level of flooding and advised residents to prepare their homes for heavy rain and strong winds.

“Now is the time to clean out your storm trenches and gutters around your house and make sure you don’t have any debris lying around your house that could become a missile during high winds,” Wiebusch said.

Flood-prone communities are being urged to prepare for potential isolation of up to 72 hours (pictured, people observe flooding in Traralgon, Victoria)

Residents have been asked not to drive into flood waters under any circumstances (pictured, abandoned car in floods in Traralgon, Victoria)

Andrews also said the government has prepared “community containers” for areas isolated by flooding, which have enough food, water and supplies for 50 people for five days.

A fleet of emergency vehicles — including six new helicopters — is on standby to help with airlift supplies, equipment and emergency personnel, and more than 200 generators are available to help with power outages.

In just one hour, a downpour on Friday caused flooding and delivered more than half of Melbourne’s average October rainfall.