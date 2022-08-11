Prehistoric fish may be making a comeback

A juvenile lake sturgeon collected in the Coosa River. Credit: Matt Phillips



Researchers studying lake sturgeon in northwestern Georgia’s Coosa River have found evidence that the fish may be reproducing for the first time since they were wiped out in the 1970s.

The discovery was made earlier this year as a team of researchers prepared for a project to tag and track sturgeon in the river system. It is part of an ongoing effort to assess the population of lake sturgeon since they were reintroduced in 2002 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

It can take up to 20 years for female sturgeon to reach sexual maturity – when they develop black eggs that are also coveted as caviar. Due to the time span, fisheries experts were unsure about the long-term viability of the fish, which have been released into the river every year since their reintroduction.

“We found three females with black eggs — mature eggs that are ready to be fertilized,” said Marty Hamel, an associate professor in the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources at the University of Georgia. “This was the first time anyone has found a sexually mature female since the reintroduction program began, and it’s exciting because it’s confirmation that they’re maturing and trying to spawn.”

Why did the sturgeon disappear?

The lake sturgeon is native to Georgia’s Coosa River system, and for generations it was the only place in the state where the prehistoric fish lived. But due to poor water quality and too many harvests – both their eggs and the fish themselves – the sturgeon disappeared from the Coosa in the 1970s.

Thirty years after they disappeared, Georgia DNR embarked on an ambitious project to return the sturgeon from the lake to the Coosa River. “The Clean Water Act has really improved the overall quality of the habitat and river,” Hamel says. “So the habitat got better and with a ban on harvesting multiple sturgeons, DNR considered trying to reintroduce the population.”

Working with wildlife officials in Wisconsin, which has a population of sturgeon sturgeon similar to that in Georgia, DNR officials collected sturgeon eggs from the lake and returned them to Georgia. There they incubated and incubated the eggs, after which the fish were released into the Coosa River.

“In 2002, the Georgia DNR began spawning young sturgeons that hatched successfully in the hatchery, and have continued to do so almost every year since,” Hamel said. “It’s a big investment because you don’t even know if the stocked fish will survive, let alone grow up and reproduce. A lot has to come together to create a self-sustaining population. to mature and then reproduce intermittently – every two to three years – we really need a robust population of different sizes and age ranges.”

When Hamel’s graduate students discovered the adult females, they launched a project to help scientists understand more about the lake’s sturgeon population. The new discovery brought new energy to a project that started with more questions than answers.

Graduate students Matt Phillips and Savannah Perry hold an adult lake sturgeon they collected in the Coosa River. Credit: University of Georgia



Finding answers to the recent revival

The students will be catching as many sturgeons as possible this summer to get estimates of fish survival, population size and growth rate. They also implant radio telemetry tags in the fish to track their movements year round. This gives them a better idea of ​​the places in the river where fish live.

While some fish sampling has been done since the fish was reintroduced 20 years ago, Hamel said, this will be the most comprehensive set of data since the project began. Researchers are also getting help thanks to tiny PIT tags implanted in hundreds of fish caught by scientists over the past 20 years of the project. The tags — the same technology vets use to identify cats and dogs — help identify recaptured fish.

Information gathered in the first three years of the project suggested that the recently released fish survived. Now, Hamel said, there are signs of a more positive future for the sturgeon population in northwest Georgia.

“There have been many questions about long-term survival, growth rates, and when these fish would reach sexual maturity — and we’re on the cusp of determining whether these fish will successfully reproduce and produce their own offspring,” he added. “So from that point of view, it’s an exciting time. We’re about to sort out these really important aspects to see if the population will be sustainable and ultimately measure the success of the reintroduction program.”

