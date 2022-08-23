Pregnant Zawe Ashton showcases her baby bump in a gold midi dress

She is expecting her first child with fiancé Tom Hiddleston.

And pregnant Zawe Ashton looked the height of elegance as she promoted her new film Mr Malcolm’s List in London on Monday night.

The actress, 37, cut a stylish figure in a chic gold ribbed dress with white flowers as she attended the screening at Little House Mayfair.

The stylish ensemble featured a ruffled high neckline and three black bows that were just above her baby bump.

Slipping her feet into a black pair of woven pointed-toe heels, the actress opted for a glamorous makeup look with a bold red lipstick and dramatic lashes.

The Fresh Meat star carried her belongings in a chic black clutch bag and adorned with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

Zawe beamed as she posed next to co-star Sope Dirisu, who looked smart in an all-black ensemble with a purple jacket.

The pair seemed upbeat as they posed together before taking the stage for the special pre-release screening at The Curzon.

In the historical drama, Zawe’s character helps her friend (Frida Pinto) get revenge on a lover who rejected her because she didn’t meet a requirement on his list of qualifications for a bride.

Also in attendance was Downton Abbey actress Cara Theobold who looked effortlessly chic in a black and white printed midi dress.

The star, 32, beamed in the classy number as she lifted her body in a pair of black boots and shaped her caramel-colored locks into loose waves.

Host Louise Roe, 40, cut a casual figure in straight-leg jeans and a black halterneck bodysuit.

She slid her short brunette locks back into a chic dress and added a pair of black high heels to the outfit.

Dominique Tipper wowed in striking orange trousers and a deep gold silk blouse.

The Expanses actress stunned in a pair of coordinated pointed toe heels and carried a glittering brown bag.

Deborah Frances-White caused a storm in a silk black mini dress that she tied at the waist with a thick lacquer belt.

She kept the look casual in a pair of white trainers and adorned with a long necklace with silver pendant.

Ant Man actor Divian Ladwa cut a smart figure in a white shirt as he rolled up the sleeves while wearing jeans.

Zawe and Tom met in 2019 while co-starring in the play Betrayal, but didn’t go public with their romance until September 2021.

Hiddleston confirmed the couple’s engagement in a recent interview with the LA Times, but kept tight-lipped about the romance, simply saying, “I’m very happy” and nothing more.

Tom and Zawe spoke up about a possible engagement earlier this year when they appeared at the BAFTAs earlier this year, after which she was pictured with a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger in a photo shared by host AJ Odudu.

The couple confirmed their romance during a steamy PDA-packed vacation on Ibiza’s beach last September, before making their red carpet debut together at the Tony Awards in New York City.

It was revealed last year that the couple had moved in together after months of rumors of romance, and now they would be living together in Atlanta, Georgia.