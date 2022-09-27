Pregnant women who take Tylenol ‘more likely to have children with ADHD and behavioural problems’ 

Women who take pain relievers such as Tylenol during pregnancy are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleep problems, a study suggests.

It’s the latest in a growing body of evidence to highlight the risks of common over-the-counter pain relievers on unborn babies.

While it’s unclear how the drug causes ADHD or sleep problems, acetaminophen has also been linked to autism, language delay, and decreased IQ.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 65 percent of pregnant women in the U.S. take the drug when they expect.

Among British expectant mothers, the proportion is about half.

Acetaminophen is a generic drug sold under brand names including Tylenol and Panadol.

It is the first-line pain reliever for pregnant women to relieve fever and discomfort.

Women who take painkillers like Tylenol during pregnancy are more likely to have children, study suggests (file image)

Researchers analyzed data from 2,423 mother-child couples from Pennsylvania, US, where women recorded their drug use and completed a prenatal stress questionnaire during their third trimester.

Children’s behavioral problems were measured at age three, using the seven syndrome scale scores of the Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL).

Toddlers whose mothers took painkillers or drugs containing acetaminophen during pregnancy scored ‘significantly higher’ on three of the seven CBCL syndrome scales: withdrawn, disturbed sleep and attention problems.

What Does the FDA Say About Acetaminophen During Pregnancy? The FDA says studies so far are “too limited to make recommendations.” “Because of this uncertainty, the use of painkillers during pregnancy should be carefully considered,” it adds. We urge pregnant women to always discuss all medications with their healthcare providers before taking them.” However, the FDA does cite NSAID pain relievers, which also reduce inflammation, which have been shown to be more harmful during pregnancy. ‘If women take the drugs about 20 weeks or later in their pregnancy, the drugs can cause rare but serious kidney problems in the unborn baby, leading to low levels of amniotic fluid (the protective cushion around the unborn baby) and possible pregnancy-related problems. complications,” the FDA said in a… Drug safety communication.

Further analysis showed that children were 21 percent more likely to have attention problems such as ADHD if their mothers took painkillers during their pregnancy, and 23 percent more likely to have trouble sleeping.

The results held true even when other risk factors were taken into account, such as expectant mothers’ stress levels and their own sleep and attention problems.

The Penn State University researchers wrote in the study: “These findings confirm previous studies linking prenatal exposure to acetaminophen and attention problems in the offspring.

‘As the use of paracetamol during pregnancy is common, these results are of public health concern and suggest caution…’

The researchers took data from the First Baby Study, which mainly looked at the relationship between the type of delivery and later fertility.

A limitation of the study was that the researchers were unable to estimate how often women are based on their survey responses.

Acetaminophen – known in the UK as paracetamol – was taken by the mothers for a variety of reasons, including migraines, colds or allergies and muscle aches.

Women who took the pain reliever were also much more likely to use other non-prescription medications during pregnancy, compared to women who didn’t take it.

Diagnoses of anxiety or depression before becoming pregnant were also more common in those taking pain medication, as were high stress levels during pregnancy.

The findings are published in the journal PLOS One.

It comes after a 2021 review concluded that pregnant women should not routinely take the cheap painkiller.

Danish researchers studying the evidence argued that there was an “increasing body of research” about fears that acetaminophen could hinder fetal development.

In a call to action, they insisted that mothers-to-be receive only the “lowest effective dose for the shortest amount of time.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges the growing evidence, but says that “more research is needed to understand whether the risk of birth defects is related to the drug or the conditions they are used for.”