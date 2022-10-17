Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan’s floods

RAJANPUR, Pakistan (AP) – The first five months of Shakeela Bibi’s pregnancy were smooth. She chose a name, Uthman, and made clothes and furniture for him. She had regular checkups at home and access to medicines. Then an ultrasound showed that the baby was upside down. The doctor told Bibi to be extra careful and to rest.

And then came this summer’s massive floods. Bibi’s house in the southern Pakistani city of Rajanpur was flooded.

Speaking to The Associated Press last month, she was living in a camp for displaced families. With her due date approaching, she feared the possibility of a breech birth with almost no access to health care.

“What happens if my health suddenly deteriorates?” said Shakeela. She has a blood deficiency and sometimes low blood pressure, but she said she can’t get a good diet in the camp. “I spent two months in camp and slept on the floor, and this only makes my situation worse.”

Pregnant women are struggling to get care after the unprecedented flooding in Pakistan that has flooded a third of the country at its peak and forced millions from their homes. According to the Population Council, a US-based reproductive health organization, there are at least 610,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas.

Many live in tent camps for the displaced, or try to survive alone with their families in flooded villages and towns. Women have lost access to health services after more than 1,500 health facilities and large stretches of roads were destroyed. More than 130,000 pregnant women need urgent care, according to the United Nations, with about 2,000 giving birth every day, mostly in unsafe conditions.

Experts fear an increase in infant mortality or health complications for mothers or children in a country that already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia. They also warn of dangerous, long-lasting consequences for women, such as an increase in child marriages and unwanted pregnancies due to the disruptions in the lives and livelihoods of families.

Rasheed Ahmed, a humanitarian analyst with the UN Population Fund, said the health system has been bad before, and he is now warning of “death, disability and disease” if the health of pregnant women is ignored.

“The biggest shortage is female health workers, medical supplies and medicines,” he said. “Resources are another challenge. What are the government’s priorities? Are they willing to spend the money?”

In camps in the flood-stricken cities of Fazilpur and Rajanpur, pregnant women told the AP they had not received treatment or services for their pregnancy since arriving in the camps nearly two months ago. Clinics distributed medicine for minor ailments, but nothing for expectant mothers. The next day, after the AP visited a local medical center to warn their plight, female health workers went to check on the women and hand out calcium sachets and iron supplements.

Shakeela Bibi and her family eventually left the camp, taking their tent and pitching it close to their ruined home. The authorities gave them flour, ghee and lentils for a month. She’s now past her due date, but doctors have assured her that her baby is fine and don’t think she’ll need a cesarean section.

Perveen Bibi, an 18-year-old who is five months pregnant and not related to Shakeela, said the lack of health facilities in the camp forced her to travel to a private clinic and pay for an ultrasound and checkup. But she was prescribed drugs that she couldn’t afford.

“I used to have a good diet, with dairy products from our herd,” she said. The family had to sell their livestock after the floods because they had no place to keep them and no way to feed them.

“We need female doctors, female nurses, gynecologists,” says Bibi, who has a daughter and is expecting a boy. She had a son about a year ago, but he died a few days after his birth. “We can’t afford an ultrasound or an IV. We’re just coming out.”

In the camps, families of five, seven or more families eat, sleep and sleep their days and nights in one tent, sometimes with only one bed in between. Most sleep on floor mats. Some survivors have only the clothes in which they fled and are dependent on donations.

Outdoor taps are used for washing clothes, washing dishes and bathing. The pregnant women said there was a shortage of clean water and soap. They were afraid of open stool contamination in the camps. There is a bathroom, but it has no roof and is surrounded by tents.

Amid the devastation, organizations and individuals are doing what they can: The UNFPA is delivering newborn supplies and safe delivery kits to four flood-affected provinces.

A Karachi-based NGO, the Mama Baby Fund, has provided 9,000 safe delivery kits, including items for newborns, in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces, as well as prenatal and postnatal checkups for 1,000 women. The Association for Mothers and Newborns, also based in Karachi, has provided more than 1,500 safe delivery kits, mainly in Sindh.

Ahmed of the UNFPA says pregnant women have different needs than the rest of the displaced population, needs that are not being met by government efforts.

“The government response is very general, it is for the masses. It’s about shelter, relocation,’ Ahmed said. “I’ve heard about women who miscarried because of mental stress, the physical stress of moving and moving,”

According to Saima Bashir of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, the health crisis caused by the floods will reverberate among women as it will take a long time to rebuild health facilities and restore family planning.

“Women and young girls are very vulnerable in this situation,” Bashir said. She pointed to increasing reports of child marriages.

Even before the floods, according to UN figures, 21% of Pakistani girls were married by the age of 18 and 4% by the age of 15.

The rate is rising for several reasons. Some parents marry their daughters to get financial support from the boy’s family so they can rebuild their home. Others fear for the safety of their girls in IDP camps and believe that marrying them off will protect them from abuse or secure their future. Also, the destruction of schools during the floods rules out other options; some girls who would have been educated or may have gone to work stay at home instead.

In the coming years, those girls will become pregnant, Bashir said, especially given limited access to contraception.

“There will be more unwanted pregnancies,” she said. “This is… exacerbating this crisis, and increasing the population.”

