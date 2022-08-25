Pregnant woman whose doctors feared she might miscarry is STOPPED from going to ER by cop

A pregnant woman who feared miscarriage was stopped for 20 minutes by an officer from going to the emergency room after her husband honked at him for blocking the hospital entrance with his car.

Kevin Enciso drove his pregnant wife Sabrina, 32, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Florida on a doctor’s prescription because she was in pain from a car accident she was involved in the day before.

But as they approached the hospital in 100F heat on July 28, they discovered two Miami-Dade police cars blocking the parking lot entrance while the officers chatted.

Father-to-be Kevin, 28, decided to honk at the distracted officers in an attempt to rush his wife inside. One officer quickly got out of the way, while the other decided to conduct a traffic stop.

And despite the couple being just a few hundred yards from the hospital entrance and in the midst of a medical emergency, the couple was instead interrogated for 20 minutes by the officer — who brushed off Sabrina’s concerns because she was still “breathing.” ‘.

Only after the first responders tearfully measured Sabrina’s blood pressure, which “shot to the sky,” the police officers let her through and went to the emergency room.

Sabrina told DailyMail.com that she was only seven weeks pregnant at the time and had miscarried last year – hence her panic and urgency when she was rushed to hospital.

After spending several hours in the ER after the ordeal, she found that she was thankfully still pregnant and was, in fact, expecting twins.

Footage showed the couple being stopped by Daniels at the stop sign just outside the hospital. Kevin tried to walk around the cop who had stopped at the stop sign for a few seconds

Speaking of the ordeal, the mother-to-be told DailyMail.com: ‘We had a miscarriage last year, so the fear of it happening again was pretty awful.

‘I was about six or seven weeks’ [pregnant] – the moment when anything can happen. I was really red and upset, I was crying at the time.

“We were shocked that someone was taking advantage of this moment, and I don’t know if the police officer was having a bad day, but we were completely blown away.

“We must hold him fully accountable.”

CCTV footage shows Kevin’s vehicle approaching and stopping behind one of the police cars – before a second officer makes a left turn and stops – blocking both lanes towards the hospital.

After waiting almost 20 seconds behind the officers, Kevin honked his horn to notify them of his presence – but he was then stopped himself.

During the recording of the ordeal, Kevin was heard asking the officer, “Why are you detaining me?” but Officer Daniels simply replied, “Sir, give me your license.”

The father-to-be, who refused to issue his driver’s license because he “had committed no crime,” said, “I – once – very kindly yelled at you to pull out of the way.

Kevin begged the officers to let his wife go to the hospital, but Daniels insisted that his wife had been in a hospital and was experiencing pain

“I have an emergency, that’s why I’m in the emergency room for my wife.”

Sabrina later added, “I think I’m going to have a miscarriage.”

After the altercation with the officer, Kevin was ejected from the car, with Sabrina following.

“Oh, so you’re all right now?” Officer Daniels said to Sabrina.

“I had an accident,” she replied. ‘I’m in a lot of pain.’

The officer moved on to Sabrina to insist that she sit down while he called Fire and Rescue, despite the hospital being only a few yards away.

“She’s alert, she’s breathing,” Daniels is heard to say.

Minutes passed as the officer called for help and Sabrina began to breathe heavily. Kevin kept refusing to surrender his driver’s license as the officer again asked what was wrong with his wife.

To which Sabrina replied, “I think I’m getting ready for a miscarriage. I’m coming to the ER today because that’s what my doctor told me to do to make sure I don’t lose this kid.”

Daniels called Fire & Rescue to help Sabrina even though the hospital was only a few yards away

After Daniels prevented the couple from going to the emergency room located directly behind them, minutes later they were finally released.

Officer Daniels continued to question the mother-to-be, who works as a financial analyst at the hospital, about the accident, insisting that the police report be taken as evidence.

“We’re having Fire and Rescue come and treat you now. They’ll look at you and take your vital signs and all of the accident you had yesterday,” the officer said.

Daniels and Kevin continued to argue outside the car while another officer got out of his car to wait for help.

After Fire & Rescue showed up and took the pregnant woman’s vitals, Officer Daniels authorized the couple to go to the emergency room, but warned Kevin never to honk his horn on an officer.

The couple made their way to the waiting room and stayed in the hospital for hours.

The video footage sparked outrage on social media as viewers were incredulous and called Daniels “irresponsible.”

“Imagine a citizen who blocks access to an emergency room and gets in trouble with people trying to get medical help,” said one social media user.

Another added scornfully, “It’s a good thing we have the police to protect and serve themselves.”

Others insisted that the officer be held accountable.

“The police must be charged and must pay the costs of the emergency response team he has engaged. This is a corrupt cop who should be fired and charged with harassment.’

Filed a complaint with the Miami-Dade Police Department alleging violations of the couple’s civil rights, WSVN said.