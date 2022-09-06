Pregnant woman pushing pram attacked and pulled by hair in Smallman Place Ashfield Perth:

Police allege she tried to steal mother’s handbag and accused her of theft

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There are fears for a pregnant woman who was violently assaulted by a teenage girl when she took her two small children for a walk in their pram.

The 37-year-old mother was walking down a Perth avenue in Smallman Place, Ashfield, around 12:40 p.m. Monday, when a teenager on a scooter approached her from behind.

Sickening CCTV footage shows the girl pulling the woman’s hair to the floor and pulling her across the concrete.

The desperate mother tried to hold on to her stroller, which toppled over as she was thrown into the path – leaving the children screaming in fear.

Images show how a teenager tries to steal the handbag of the 37-year-old mother

Shocked commentators flooded social media with shock and horror over the incident

The images released by WA police sparked a wave of outrage on social media with many shocked by the violence and others concerned for the well-being of the mother and children.

“I hope they’re all right… thank goodness the mother fastened the kids in the pram… they would have been so scared,” said one person.

“That poor mother and her toddlers must be traumatized, I hope they are all right, including the unborn baby. It’s absolutely shocking,” said another.

“Police say the mother has a few cuts and bruises, but they are concerned for her unborn baby when she landed on her stomach,” a third added.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted WA Police for an update on the woman’s condition.

Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl with theft shortly after the alleged attack

Footage shows a teenager approaching the mother from behind and pulling her hair down an alleyway

One person said the woman’s mental health was also a concern after the brutal attack

Police have arrested a 15-year-old girl for claiming to be the teen in the footage and attempting to steal the woman’s handbag.

A clip of her arrest shows her swearing at officers while other members of the household scream in the background.

The girl was charged with one count of theft and will appear before the Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 13.

The mother tried to hold on to her overturned stroller while the teen tried to steal her handbag

CCTV footage shows teenage girl riding a scooter before the brutal attack

Investigators released CCTV footage of the attack to help understand what happened and asked anyone with relevant information to contact police.

Video before the attack showed a teenager riding a scooter down the avenue behind another young girl.

Police confirmed that a second girl was also arrested as part of the early investigation, but was not charged with the assault.