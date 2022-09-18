Pregnant woman and her colleague in Brazil shot dead by armed robbers

<!–

This is the disturbing moment when a pregnant woman and her colleague were shot and killed by a group of armed robbers.

Footage shows the villains storming into a store in Manaus, Brazil, and pursuing Vanessa Araujo de Carvalho, who was seven months pregnant, before shooting her in the store’s bathroom.

Shop assistant Jania Simplicio tried to hide, but lifted her forward over the counter when a second mobster burst in and pointed his gun at her.

CCTV footage shows Mrs. Simplicio begging the mobster before he opened fire and shot her twice.

One of the gunmen, wearing jeans, a black t-shirt and a blue cap, ran out of the black vehicle and into the store. Later footage shows the same mobster pointing his gun at Vanessa Araujo de Carvalho, who was seven months pregnant, before shooting her in the bathroom

Another robber, wearing a black T-shirt and cap, ran out of the car before storming into the store. After entering, he aimed his weapon at a worker who was trying to hide behind the counter

The robber in the blue cap was pictured driving into the store, walking past a red motorcycle and chasing Vanessa Araujo de Carvalho

The second armed man (pictured right) with both hands on his weapon and a sheet of paper under his lifting arm before aiming at a store employee. The older woman (center) stood still as the atrocity unfolded

Two other customers – a man and an elderly woman – watched the atrocity take place on Sept. 10.

Paramedics rushed Mrs. Carvalho and Mrs. Simplicio to hospital, but they later died of their serious injuries.

Ms Carvalho’s seven-month-old unborn child was removed by emergency cesarean section, but died two days later from complications.

Before the massacre Hudson Reis de Oliveira, 40,

remains in critical condition after being shot four times by the robbers outside the store.

The three gunmen jumped out of a Fiat Siena with their faces partially visible on parts of the video footage.

The motives behind the crime in Brazil are unclear, but the Specialized Homicide and Kidnapping Police Unit continues to investigate the shooting.