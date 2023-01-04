Pregnant woman, 25, killed after being shot in the head on the way to a party in Los Angeles

A pregnant Los Angeles woman was shot dead while sitting next to her father in a car on her way to a birthday party.

Marissa Perez, 25, was four months pregnant when she was shot multiple times, including once in the head, as she waited at an intersection in Artesia.

A car stopped on the passenger side of the vehicle and fired into the vehicle in what investigators say was a “targeted” homicide.

“I want justice for my daughter, I want justice for my grandchild,” Sandra Tolentino, Perez’s mother, said in a statement. interview.

The 25-year-old is pictured in a heartbreaking photo showing her ultrasound before she died

Perez was pregnant with her first child and expected in June (pictured), her family said

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on December 29 near the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene after a car pulled up next to Perez and began firing at the vehicle.

As of Wednesday, January 4, no arrests have been announced in the case and no individuals have been named by law enforcement officials.

As investigators continue to search for Perez’s killer, the woman’s relatives have come forward and are urging the public to share any information that could lead to the arrest of the person who took their loved one.

“He doesn’t deserve to walk these streets. He should spend the rest of his life behind bars,” Tolentino said in an interview with ABC7.

The grieving mother held back sobs as she spoke to local media along with another family member, as well as the father of her daughter’s baby, Andrew.

“She was 25. She was going to be a mother in five months. She was so happy,” Tolentino said

Perez (second from left) next to several family members

“She was super excited. She seemed like a whole new person, I’ve never seen my sister shine like that,” says Isaac Tolentino, Marissa’s brother.

“She should never have been taken from us like that,” the mother said.

April Perez, Marissa’s aunt, had spoken to her niece shortly before the shooting.

In an interview with KTLAApril said Perez called her to confirm details of the party and tell her to arrive no later than 7 p.m.

Perez’s friend was the first to raise red flags by calling the woman’s aunt and asking if she made it to the party.

“Her boyfriend calls me and says ‘is Marissa there yet’ and I say ‘no’ and then he hangs up,” April told the local news outlet.

“She was just an innocent person who didn’t deserve to be brutally murdered, or her baby,” April said.

“She had such a life ahead of her and it hurts me that we can’t have that next chapter. Don’t hold a grudge and just love, love so hard because you never know when is the last time you have to say goodbye,” the woman’s mother said.

A GoFundMe launched after her death raised more than $28,000 of the $30,000 goal on Jan. 4.

“Marissa was expecting the greatest blessing, a baby in June,” a GoFundMe made by her family.

Perez was described by friends and relatives as “the most loyal, loving, outgoing and strongest person.”

“Nothing has prepared us for this immense sense of loss and grief,” the fundraising page’s description read.

Hundreds have donated to the campaign for the young woman’s family and dozens have left comments to remember and honor her life.

“Girl, may you and your sweet angel rest in peace. Society has failed you and I am so sorry that you have encountered such bad people. My condolences to the Perez family. Que Dios Los Bendiga xx let’s be nicer to each other Raza. Let’s pray that Marissa and their baby get justice,” one commenter wrote.

“Marissa, you were so loved by many. May you and your baby rest in eternal peace. Thank you for shining so brightly in this world,” said another person who donated.

“My condolences go out to the family. May God comfort all those affected by their loss,” another wrote.

A makeshift memorial has since been erected in a shopping plaza near the crime scene. Photos and video of the scene show candles, balloons and flowers in honor of the woman.

‘I love you 4ever’, was written on a candle placed near the monument. “My eternal sister-in-law, I love you,” read another message from a loved one.

This is the intersection where Perez was shot dead in Los Angeles

Perez was on her way to a party for her aunt (right) when she was killed

This is a photo of Perez and her aunt posted in a tribute video on TikTok

Perez’s boyfriend is grieving after losing his girlfriend and the child they were expecting

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Perez’s family says law enforcement has said they don’t believe it was random, but no motive has been shared.

“It wasn’t random, we know that. It wasn’t random,” says Sandra Tolentino.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to crime stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

The gruesome shooting comes amid what appears to be an ongoing crime spree in Los Angeles.

As of December 2020, LA’s violent crime murder, robbery, and assault rate is up 8.3 percent in two years.

The city’s homicide rate is up 7.8 percent so far this year compared to 2020, with 373 cases reported.

The number of robberies has increased by 13.2 percent and the number of serious assaults has increased by 7.7 percent in the past two years.