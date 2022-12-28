Pregnant Tina Louise Bundles Up Her Famous Figure On Honeymoon In South Korea

Pregnant Tina Louise swapped out her bikinis for a puffer jacket while enjoying a romantic honeymoon in South Korea with her boyfriend, CEO Sei Moon.

The Australian model, who revealed she is pregnant in November, shared a series of Christmas photos on Instagram on Wednesday as she explored Nami Island with Sei and what appeared to be her parents.

Tina braved the cold in a black puffer jacket, jeans, and a pair of Hunter expedition rubber boots.

Pregnant Tina Louise (pictured) bundled up her famous figure while enjoying a honeymoon in South Korea with CEO boyfriend Sei Moon on Wednesday.

The Selling Sunset star completed her look with a green beanie and gloves.

“Nami Island,” he captioned the post, adding the South Korean flag emoji.

Other photos showed the star taking in the sights and sounds of the East Asian country where Sei was born.

Nami Island is a crescent-shaped river island located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, South Korea.

Tina’s pregnancy came as a surprise to fans of the Netflix series Selling Sunset, as she hadn’t announced what she was expecting on social media.

She also hadn’t posted about having a new man in her life, despite following Sei on Instagram for a while.

Tina seemed to be having fun as she posed in front of the sculptures that had frozen.

Sei was previously Director of Marketing for the Hilton on Park Lane hotel in London, before assuming his current role with Wiser Hospitality Group in 2017.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Computer Science) from Imperial College London in 2007.

Prior to her pregnancy photos, Tina was last photographed in August during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Paparazzi photographed her in a barely there white bikini, but she showed no signs of pregnancy at the time.

Tina was previously in a relationship with Brett Oppenheim, one of the leads on Selling Sunset, who is now dating tattoo artist Samantha Abdul.

Tina and Brett started dating in April of last year, but broke up eight months later.

During their brief romance, the tattooed bombshell appeared on the fifth season of Selling Sunset.