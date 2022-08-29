Pregnant Stacey Dooley steps out for a coffee after announcing she’s expecting her first child

She is expecting her first child with former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton, with the couple announcing the good news earlier this week.

And Stacey Dooley still seemed to be in good spirits when she went for coffee with a friend in London over the bank holiday weekend.

The TV personality, 35, looked stylish in a black silk blouse and camel trousers, hiding her blossoming baby bump.

Stacey strolled down the street in a pair of black sandals and lugged her essentials in a matching black handbag.

She was instantly recognizable by her fiery red locks and she hid her eyes behind black sunglasses.

It comes after Stacey appeared on Friday’s The One Show, where she gushed about her baby news.

“I’m very happy, I can’t quite believe it,” she excitedly told host Ronan Keating after congratulating her.

Ronan told the reporter, “We should start by congratulating you, great news today from you and Kevin.”

“Thanks mate, I can’t quite believe it. I’m actually very happy, I feel really happy. Because I’m 35, you never take it for granted,” explains Stacey.

Before continuing: “I can’t quite believe I’m going to take care of a little human, but hey, thanks.”

Stacey announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday, sharing a Poloroid photo of her revealed bump, which she rocked with both hands.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant.”

Her longtime boyfriend Kevin was the first to respond in the comments section, gushing back to his girlfriend: “Love you.”

Kevin and Stacey were crowned Strictly Champions in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible collaboration.

Months later, in 2019, it was revealed that the couple were dating, after Stacey split from long-term boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

Sam then confronted Kevin about his relationship with Stacey in a furious FaceTime call.

The personal trainer claimed he called Kevin a “snake” and a “rat” when he discovered flirty text messages sent to his ex after they broke up.

He told the Mail on Sunday: ‘He turned white. I just taped it to him, ‘You’re an absolute rat. How you behaved. Just a slick, slimy snake.’ He didn’t say a word. He looked petrified. He looked so shocked.’

‘I have so much respect for’ [Stacey]but I’m upset and I’m disappointed and I feel so let down that she didn’t have the respect for me to tell me and just clean up.”