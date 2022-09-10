Pregnant Stacey Dooley shares a glimpse of her growing baby bump in a cropped jumper and maxi skirt

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton early next year.

And Stacey Dooley gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump on Saturday when she shared a photo with her 1M Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old TV personality wore a pink crew-neck sweater from Acne Studios and flashed part of her midriff in the photo.

Blooming bump: Pregnant Stacey Dooley, 35, shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump on Saturday in a short jumper and maxi skirt as she posed for a smiley face

She added a pleated gray maxi skirt from Pleats Please Issey Miyake to the look, alongside a pair of Asic sneakers.

Stacey pulled her brassy locks into a tight low do’ for the shot, adding a subtle palette of makeup.

Holding a peace sign for the camera, the beauty posed next to a beautiful bouquet of flowers – courtesy of friend Kai.

Congratulations! She is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton early next year, and announced the news last month

Gifts: She thanked her florist friend in the caption for gifting a beautiful bouquet of flowers

Stacey thanked her florist friend for the gift, writing in the caption, “You sweetie! @myladygarden / Thanks! How nice.

‘(Also coincidentally matching the bouquet with the outfit…..you have really outdone yourselfffffff!)’

But it was her bump that caught the attention of fans, as her followers rushed to the comments to further congratulate the star.

‘BUMP!! Bless that bump,” wrote one follower, while another wrote: “You are glowing.”

‘Bless that hump’: But it was her hump that caught the attention of fans, as her followers rushed to the comments to further congratulate the star

The presenter announced her joyful pregnancy news last month, sharing a vintage photo while rocking her new belly.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant.”

Sweet: When she announced the pregnancy via Instagram last month, Stacey wrote, “Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu’

Delighted: Appearing on The One Show, Stacey said she was ‘elated’ at the news, explaining: ‘I can’t quite believe it’

And to explain her excitement, Stacey appeared on The One Show just days later to tell the good news.

“I’m very happy, I can’t quite believe it,” she excitedly told host Ronan after he congratulated her.

Ronan told the reporter, “We should start by congratulating you, great news today from you and Kevin.”

“Thanks mate, I can’t quite believe it. I’m actually very happy, I feel really happy. Because I’m 35, you never take it for granted,” explains Stacey.

Stacey and Kevin were crowned Strictly Champions in 2018 after winning viewers’ hearts with their incredible partnership — which made things romantic after they left the show.