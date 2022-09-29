Pregnant Stacey Dooley gives a rare glimpse at her blossoming baby bump as she expects first child

She is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton early next year.

And Stacey Dooley gave a rare glimpse of her growing baby bump on Thursday when she took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie video.

The presenter, 35, gave a flash of her blooming belly under a stylish pink loungewear set, consisting of wide-leg pants and a wrap-around vest.

She showed off her natural beauty with a coat of natural makeup and a coat of mascara as she grinned and posed in the music video.

The mother-to-be styled her rouge locks straight while her bangs framed her gorgeous features.

Stacey paired her laid-back look with an array of gold rings and a bracelet, which she coordinated with a metallic manicure.

Alongside the clip, she captioned it with an emoji of a person doing a handstand after recently announcing her baby news with former Strictly star Kevin, 39.

Her latest post comes after Stacey continued to document her pregnancy journey earlier this month, posing for a striking mirror selfie on Instagram.

The star’s budding stomach was seen underneath a white cropped vest that she paired with a textured gray coat.

Stacey opted for comfort when she paired her jacket and cardigan with black joggers, completing her look with bold red sunglasses.

The Strictly winner’s auburn locks were worn loose in a cropped style, with Stacey emphasizing her features with a light makeup palette.

Her post got a lot of positive response from her fans who shared how amazing she looked during pregnancy.

The presenter announced her joyful pregnancy news last month, sharing a vintage photo while rocking her new belly.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant.”

And to explain her excitement, Stacey appeared on The One Show just days later to tell the good news.

“I’m very happy, I can’t quite believe it,” she excitedly told host Ronan after he congratulated her.

Ronan told the reporter, “We should start by congratulating you, great news today from you and Kevin.”

“Thanks mate, I can’t quite believe it. I’m actually very happy, I feel really happy. Because I’m 35, you never take it for granted,” explains Stacey.

Stacey and Kevin were crowned Strictly Champions in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible partnership — making things romantic after leaving the show.