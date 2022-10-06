Pregnant Stacey Dooley flashes her blossoming bump in dark green cutout dress in stunning new selfie

<!–

She is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton early next year.

And Stacey Dooley showed off her blossoming baby bump on Thursday when she shared a new photo on Instagram.

The presenter, 35, posed in a mirror for the glowing selfie, donning a forest green maxi dress that clung to her figure.

Glowing: Stacey Dooley showed off her blossoming baby bump on Thursday when she shared a new photo on Instagram

The outfit had a quirky cutout across her stomach and gave a glimpse of her growing bump.

She wore a pair of gold and black loafers and simple gold earrings, while her fiery red locks were up in a bun.

Stacey and Kevin announced their pregnancy news in August, sharing a vintage photo as she rocked her new belly.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love youuuu.

Baby joy: She’s expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton early next year

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant.”

And to explain her excitement, Stacey appeared on The One Show just days later to tell the good news.

“I’m very happy, I can’t quite believe it,” she excitedly told host Ronan after he congratulated her.

Ronan told the reporter, “We should start by congratulating you, great news today from you and Kevin.”

“Thanks mate, I can’t quite believe it. I’m actually very happy, I feel really happy. Because I’m 35, you never take it for granted,” explains Stacey.

Stacey and Kevin were crowned Strictly Champions in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible partnership — which made things romantic after they left the show.