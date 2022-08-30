Pregnant Stacey Dooley covers her blossoming bump in a blouse

She revealed last week that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

And Stacey Dooley showed a hint of her blossoming baby bump when she was spotted in London on Bank Holiday Monday.

The presenter, 35, looked effortlessly stylish in an oversized black satin blouse that she wore partially unbuttoned during the outing.

Stacey sported her signature auburn locks tied in a ponytail and adorned with sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

She was seen with a watering can during the outing after a garden hose ban went into effect parts of southern England.

It comes after Stacey appeared on Friday’s The One Show, where she gushed about her baby news.

“I’m very happy, I can’t quite believe it,” she excitedly told host Ronan Keating after congratulating her.

Ronan told the reporter, “We should start by congratulating you, great news today from you and Kevin.”

“Thanks mate, I can’t quite believe it. I’m actually very happy, I feel really happy. Because I’m 35, you never take it for granted,” explains Stacey.

She continued, “I can’t quite believe I’m going to take care of a little person, but hey, thanks.”

Stacey announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday, sharing a Poloroid photo of her revealed bump, which she rocked with both hands.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant.”

The pair were crowned Strictly Champion in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible partnership.

Months later, in 2019, it was revealed that the couple were dating, after Stacey split from long-term boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

Sam then confronted Kevin about his relationship with Stacey in a furious FaceTime call.

The personal trainer claimed he called Kevin a “snake” and a “rat” when he discovered flirty text messages sent to his ex after they broke up.

He told the Mail on Sunday: ‘He turned white. I just taped it to him, ‘You’re an absolute rat. How you behaved. Just a slick, slimy snake.’ He didn’t say a word. He looked petrified. He looked so shocked.’

‘I have so much respect for’ [Stacey]but I’m gutted and I’m disappointed and I feel so let down that she didn’t have the respect for me to tell me and just clean up.”