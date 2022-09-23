Pregnant Sam Frost looks radiant in a low-cut floral dress at Wog Boys Forever premiere

Sam Frost looked radiant on Thursday as she attended the premiere of Wog Boys Forever in Melbourne with her fiancé Jordie Hansen.

The pregnant actress, 33, turned heads in a low-cut floral dress and pink heels.

Her long blonde hair was stylishly styled and the former Home and Away star completed her look with pearl earrings.

Sam’s husband-to-be Jordie looked neat next to her in a white shirt, checked brown trousers and brown dress shoes.

The lovebirds posed for photos at the screening of the latest Wog Boys movie, with Sam’s former Home and Away co-star Sarah Roberts.

Sam shared photos from the premiere on Instagram.

“To celebrate our beautiful friend Sarah Roberts. What a fun and hilarious movie. It will make you giggle all the time. I loved seeing my girl shine on the big screen!’ she wrote in the caption.

Sam, a former bachelorette, got engaged to her Survivor star boyfriend in May after dating for just five months.

She had previously sparked engagement rumors when a photo of her with a ring on her wedding finger at a bachelorette party circulated on social media.

Sam laughed it off with her former Home and Away co-star Sarah Roberts (center), actress Kylie Gulliver (second from left), and director Frank Lotito (right)

The former soap star also explained why they chose not to get a diamond.

Her opal ring is set in a gold band and appears to be flanked by two other gemstones.

“It’s an opal from Coober Pedy. I am not a diamond person. I love gemstones and crystals and I’ve always loved unique rings,” said Sam.

The premiere was held at the Palais Theater in St Kilda, a beachside suburb of Melbourne