Pregnant Rumer Willis shares snap of her burgeoning baby bump as she cradles her kitten in her lap

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rumer Willis stopped by Instagram on Wednesday to share the latest look at her growing pregnant belly.

The 34-year-old creative turned the camera on herself as she sat cross-legged in a white tank top and black leggings.

The daughter of entertainment icons Bruce Willis and Demi Moore appeared to be sitting on a bed with a small white kitten resting on her lap.

Update: Rumer Willis stopped by Instagram on Wednesday to share the latest look at her growing pregnant belly

Cozy: The 34-year-old creative turned the camera on herself as she sat cross-legged in a white tank top and black leggings

It comes after the star reflected on life in a recent social media post, looking back at a younger version of herself.

“Sending love to Baby Rue today… Celebrating 6 years sober… Woohoo,” she gushed in the caption of a black and white photo of her as a toddler.

She then opened up about her recently announced pregnancy, adding, “I also still can’t believe I’m cooking a little person in my belly right now.”

“I am so incredibly grateful for the incredible lessons and gifts that have come my way this year. I am so thankful that this little soul has chosen me to have the privilege of being their mommy.”

Over the moon: The actress and singer also shared more about her pregnancy, including being thankful “that this little soul chose me to have the privilege of being their mama”

Message from mom: Willis shared a message to her in anticipation of a bundle of joy when she said, ‘Can’t wait to meet your little one’

She later returned to Instagram and shared a photo of her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, with his hands around her growing midriff as she kissed the baby’s belly.

The actress and singer had a radiant smile on her face as she held the camera up to take the shot.

Just above the adorable image, Willis expressed her gratitude for her blessings over the past year.

“So grateful for everything this year has brought me,” she began, adding, “My dearest @derekrichardthomas And this new soul who chose me.”

She ended the post by writing, “Can’t wait to meet your little one. I already love you so much.’

Overjoyed: Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced their pregnancy on Dec. 20 via an Instagram post

Mama to be: The baby news post also featured a silhouette of Willis’ baby bump

First Grandchild: The couple’s baby will be the first grandchild for Hollywood legends Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

The baby will be the first grandchild for her celebrity parents, Bruce, 67, and Demi, 60.

Along with Rumer, the former couple are also parents to daughters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31. The Die Hard actor also shares daughters Evelyn, eight, and Mabel, 10, with second wife Emma Heming Willis.

Willis and Thomas made the special announcement with a carousel of photos posted Dec. 20.

Moore also shared the news on her Instagram page, posting the same photos as her daughter with the caption, “Entering my hot wacky, unhinged granny era.”

Gift of life: Demi Moore posted a photo of her daughter during a checkup with her doctor attended by all her daughters including Scout and Tallulah

The next day, the grandmother-to-be posted a photo of herself with her daughters during one of Rumer’s checkups with her doctor.

‘Hello to the little nibble!! Overjoyed for you, my dear Rumer, gushed the old Hollywood leading lady. “It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood and I can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!”

The What Lies Ahead actress and her musician/producer beau have been romantically linked since early 2022.