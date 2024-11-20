Pregnant Princess Beatrice stuns in a black blazer and dress as she joins Emma Weymouth at glitzy Ralph Lauren event in London

Princess Beatrice looked elegant in London tonight as she stepped out in an all-black ensemble with a tuxedo jacket.

The royal, 36, who is pregnant with her second child, was in good company alongside Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, at a festive event organized by design brand Ralph Lauren.

Beatrice looked elegant in a black tuxedo jacket with satin lapels, which she wore over a black midi dress.

She paired her demure outfit with a pair of black pointed-toe heels with a delicate ankle strap and carried a small black clutch.

The princess wore her light brown hair with a classic blow-dry and kept her makeup simple for the occasion.

She brightened her radiant complexion with a coat of lipstick and added subtle eyeliner and eyeshadow to highlight her eyes.

The king’s niece appeared to be wearing no jewelry other than her sparkling wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Emma Weymouth, 38, also chose a monochrome theme for her outing tonight.

Princess Beatrice (pictured), 36, cuts an elegant figure in a tuxedo jacket with satin lapels.

Emma Weymouth, 38, kept warm in a black and white baseball jacket.

Arriving in an elegant black and white baseball jacket, the Marchioness of Bath soon took it off to reveal a white silk skirt with a dramatic train.

Prepared for the cold London weather, she added a cropped cable knit sweater at one point in the evening.

Emma accessorized her ensemble with a small black bag and let her ensemble speak for itself by keeping the jewelry to a minimum. She appeared to be wearing only a pair of white pearl earrings.

Like Beatrice, Emma wore her hair down, blow-dried and looked particularly radiant with a hint of pink blush on her cheeks and glossy lip gloss.

The festive event likely took place at Ralph Lauren’s flagship store on New Bond Street in central London.

Earlier this month, Princess Beatrice opened up about her family life, admitting that “there’s not a lot of time to do everything perfect all the time.”

The king’s niece said Hello! magazine how he now understands the “importance of choosing small, effective tools for balance.”

Beatrice looked elegant in a black tuxedo jacket with satin lapels, which she wore over a black midi dress.

The royal paired her demure outfit with a pair of black pointed-toe heels with a delicate ankle strap and carried a small black clutch.

The princess is expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The princess wore her light brown hair with a classic blow-dry and kept her makeup simple for the occasion.

Her comments came as she praised her best friend and famous London-based nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, who also expressed her approval of her royal friend, saying: “Bea is already incredibly health conscious and very good about what she eats.” .

Speaking to the publication, Beatrice said: ‘What Gabriela has taught me most is the importance of choosing small, effective tools to maintain balance.

‘When you’re growing families, sometimes there isn’t much time for everything to be perfect all the time, so with Gabriela’s help I’ve been able to add a few things to try that help me and my family feel good and prioritize our health.’

Gabriela, 45, who is also pregnant, added: ‘The most wonderful thing about our friendship is how honest we can be with each other, especially when it comes to health and wellbeing, but also about motherhood and now the pregnancy’.

When Beatrice announced her second pregnancy on October 1, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying: ‘Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring. ; a brother to Wolfie, eight, and Sienna, three.

“His Majesty the King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Two new photos of the family were shared to mark the announcement, one of which shows blonde-haired Sienna from behind as she walks down a country road, holding hands amid her father and older brother Wolfie.

The young woman, with a red bow in her hair, is equipped with bright yellow wellies and a blue all-in-one waterproof suit decorated with cloud and bird motifs.

Emma Weymouth wore a beautiful white silk skirt with a spectacular train, which she combined with a short cable knit sweater.

She looked particularly radiant with a touch of pink blush on her cheeks and a bit of lip gloss.

Sir Paul Smith poses for a photograph with Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, at Claridge’s Christmas Tree Party 2024

Emma accessorized her ensemble with a small black bag and let her ensemble speak for itself by keeping the jewelry to a minimum.

Like Beatrice, Emma wore her hair down and blow-dried, while letting her all-white ensemble take center stage.

Emma attended the festive event which likely took place at Ralph Lauren’s flagship store on New Bond Street in central London.

Emma showed off her impeccable sense of style by pairing an evening dress with a basketball jacket.

Beatrice’s husband Edoardo shares Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher Woolf, with his ex-fiancée, architect Dara Huang.

In another image, Beatrice, very happy, dressed in a black down jacket, smiles at the camera while being hugged by her husband, who stares at his wife.

The grandson will be the king’s great-nephew and second cousin to Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte.

He will also be Prince Andrew’s fourth grandchild, as Princess Eugenie has two sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank.

The baby, who will not be HRH, will be born 11th in line to the throne, while Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, will drop to 12th place.

He will also be the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the second to be born since her death in 2022, following the arrival of Eugenie’s second son, Ernest, last year.