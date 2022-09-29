Pregnant Nicole Williams English shows off her blossoming bump in a pink sequinned gown

Nicole Williams showed off her growing belly in a shimmering fuchsia pink dress as she attended Kourtney Kardashian’s launch party on Wednesday night.

The pregnant Sports Illustrated model, 34, was spotted at Goya Studios in LA to celebrate the launch of her boyfriend’s Lemme Vitamins range.

Nicole wore the shimmering £978 fuchsia dress that draped perfectly over her tummy, and paired it with a £1,690 metallic pink Balenciaga handle bag.

Nicole, who is married to former American Football player Larry English, sported her long raven locks in a sleek ponytail.

Her fluttering lashes complimented the neutral shade and winged liner across her lids, with an extra blush of contour to her cheeks and a deep nude lip color.

She adorned her ears with a pair of huge diamond seahorse earrings and several other shiny studs in her remaining piercings.

Nicole slipped her feet into a pair of metallic pink strappy sandal heels, adding some height to her model-esque frame.

The $1,060 (£978) ‘Rose Diamonds Maxi Dress’ from Santa Brands is made of mesh rhinestone and it’s a stretchy material, perfect for Nicole’s blooming tummy.

She shared snaps of the lavish event on her Instagram page and wrote on one snap, “I’m so happy for you Kourt! What a wonderful event.’

Earlier this month, Kourtney finally revealed her new pursuit Lemme Vitamins after weeks of teasing fans on social media.

Lemme is vegan and gluten-free, with three options: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill and Lemme Focus.

She wrote: ‘Finally let me share what I’ve been up to! I dreamed of this idea, lots of meetings and conversations with different people to find out the best way to build this, the right partners and building a team that felt really good.’

Added: ‘Once it was finally right, it all went smoothly.

‘Many hours, zooms, dreams, but all with quick decisiveness and real fun! Finally, 5 years later my passion/work baby is finally out in the world.’

Also in attendance at Lemme’s launch party was singer Avril Lavigne who cut an edgy figure in fishnet tights and a £959 black Balenciaga Speed ​​Hunter t-shirt.

She paired the rock chick look with a pair of chunky black leather boots from Miu Miu, £1,700 and had orange stripes in her long blonde locks.

Kourtney herself was at the event, sharing inside photos on her social media, along with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloe, but she wasn’t in the photo when they left.

Also spotted on their way from the party was Kourtney’s husband’s son Landon Barker, 18, who left with girlfriend Charli D’Amelio, also 18, and her sister Dixie.

Travis’ son Landon looked smart in a black suit showing his tattoos, while Charli looked fabulous in a gray silk combo.

Nicole’s appearance on Wednesday comes after a grueling IVF journey for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie and her former NFL player.

Nicole has been very open about her fertility issues in the past.

“So I wasn’t going to post this,” she shared on Instagram, “but I decided it’s an important step in this whole fertility journey and while it’s not glamorous, it’s real life.”

The parents-to-be tied the knot in 2017 after five years together.

Their Laguna Beach wedding at the luxurious Montage hotel took place a year after the couple’s engagement in Thailand.