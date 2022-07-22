Pregnant Nicole Williams English leads stars at CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Pregnant Nicole Williams English led the stars at the glittering CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party in Miami this Thursday night.

The 34-year-old, who is married to former NFL player Larry English, beamed as she posed against the icy backdrop in July.

She emphasized her budding baby bump in a strapless, form-fitting purple jumpsuit, with peekaboo sections on the side.

Nicole played up her lavish gifts in her plunging ensemble and added a touch of glitter to the look with a pair of dainty earrings.

At one point, she threw off her towering stilettos to pose barefoot on the beach for a dazzling view of Miami’s cityscape.

The mother-to-be did a sensational pout for the shutterbugs, got into the festive spirit and threw a few peace signs for the camera.

Among the famous faces in attendance for the event at Joia Beach Club was none other than Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

She could be seen in a burgundy dress with a neckline that dropped far enough to reveal not only her plunging neckline, but also her enviably flat midriff.

As she posed on the beach, she glanced at the camera over one shoulder and turned so her dress could reveal a little side chest.

Chanel Iman impressed the party in a psychedelic pink and scarlet ensemble with feathered red fringes on the cuffs and hemline.

The glittering guest list featured names like professional surfer Anastasia Ashley, who showed off her athletic physique in a summery baby blue wrap skirt and crop top.

With her megawatt smile for the camera, she posed as she held up a can of the CELSIUS energy drink promoting the party.

So was Sara Sampaio, a smoldering Portuguese model who achieved international fame during her time as Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She slipped her enviable fringe into a sleek sky-blue dress and upped the glamor factor of the look with a triple pearl necklace.

Sara swept up her dark locks in a chic 60s hairstyle and flashed a little leg through the thigh slit of her elegant ensemble.

The party happened to fall on Sara’s 31st birthday, so she was treated to a cake topped with a huge sparkly candle.

Jasmine Sanders, the platinum-haired German model known as “Golden Barbie,” lovingly wrapped an arm around the birthday girl.

She bared her chiseled midriff in a sassy skirt-top combo and swept her signature blonde locks into a single long braid.

