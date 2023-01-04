Pregnant Montana Brown shows off her bump in a patterned bikini

She announced last week that she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Mark O’Connor.

And Montana Brown showed off her blossoming baby bump in a patterned bikini as she shared a photo to her Instagram Story on Wednesday in Barbados.

The former Love Island star, 27, showed off her shape-shifting in the purple and white number — as she revealed in the caption that many fans have been warning her about the Zika virus while on vacation.

She wrote in the caption, “A few of you have reported that the Zika virus and me gone, it seems there is always a risk in many countries and I was not aware of it.

‘I’ve been coming to Barbados for over 10 years and didn’t know it existed there. But it certainly got me thinking before I say any more ‘holidays!’

She also posted a radiant selfie to her Instagram as she enjoyed a boat ride in a green one-shoulder bathing suit, sun hat and sunglasses.

According to the NHS website: ‘The Zika virus can harm a developing baby if you get it when you are pregnant.

‘It can cause problems with the baby’s brain and the baby has an unusually small head (microcephaly).

‘You can have the Zika virus without having any symptoms. That’s why it’s important to avoid getting pregnant for up to 3 months after returning to the UK from a country where there is a risk of Zika virus.

“Speak to your midwife or doctor for advice if you are concerned that your unborn baby may be affected by the Zika virus.”

She later added another story when she revealed that she and Mark have not yet found out the sex of their child.

Montana wrote, “Also, we don’t know the gender for anyone who asks… a lot of people say they can tell because of the bump, which is cool.”

“I’m not sure you can tell because my bump is quite small right now, but I’d love to hear your theories!” I have a feeling it might be a girl but I just feel it in my bones! Place your bet!’

It comes after Montana admitted she’s been “thinking a lot” about how her heritage and race will affect her unborn baby.

She said she sometimes forgets where she’s from after growing up in “predominantly white areas,” taking to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Day to share her thoughts.

Montana shared a photo of her blossoming baby bump as she got candid as she shared her musings on race and parenting.

She wrote, “So excited for this new year, so many feelings were going through my mind at midnight. I’m so excited and can’t wait for this new chapter.

“I am grateful for this year and everything it has brought to our lives. It’s so crazy how your body changes and something so special grows. I feel very blessed because I know it is not possible for many people.

“I also feel like I’m growing tremendously as a person and my values ​​are shifting. I see much more importance in the things that are going on in the world and how on an individual level we can make the world a better place.

“I would like to do more for racial inequality. I sometimes forget where I come from as I grew up in mostly white areas all my life!

‘Especially since I’m pregnant; I’ve thought a lot about my race, my heritage, and how that will affect my child.

“It’s crazy how bringing life into the world really makes you look within and make me realize that I still have a lot of self-development and work to do.”

It comes after the reality star revealed she was “so shocked” when she found out she was pregnant because she tried to conceive at the beginning of the year but it didn’t happen.

She took to Instagram to do a Q&A as she shared how she and beau Mark struggled to conceive because of her low estrogen levels.

Montana took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share the jovial news of her pregnancy with her 1.2 million followers.

She shared a video montage documenting the early stages of her pregnancy, including her and her boyfriend grinning with their positive test.

In her caption, she wrote, “Baby O’Connor is coming next summer [white heart, baby emoji].’

Other clips in the post saw the reality star undergoing an ultrasound and cuddling with Mark on the beach as he rocked her belly during a recent getaway.

Montana was seen lifting a small child in her arms, whose identity is unknown, before writing “Baby O’Connor” in the sand.

Loved up: Montana took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share the jovial news of her pregnancy with her 1.2 million followers