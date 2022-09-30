Pregnant Molly-Mae Haag stunned in new clip for Beautiful little thingas she celebrates the release of her latest clothing collection.

In a video shared to MailOnline, the Love Island star, 23, covered her baby bump as she went about her day in Paris with fans.

The footage is believed to have been taken just before Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy with boxer partner Tommy Fury, 23.

She has that glow! Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague stuns in a new video for PrettyLittleThing during the launch of her new collection, which was shared with MailOnline this week

“We’re here to celebrate the launch of my new collection… I’m so excited to bring you guys,” Molly-Mae said in the clip.

She flew from London to Paris to celebrate the launch.

“We’re almost done now…I’m so excited…the collection is live, it really made me happy and I can’t wait to get out there and celebrate,” she added.

You saw Molly-Mae mingling with guests and enjoying time in the PrettyLittleThing showroom, getting ready for dinner in Paris, before spending time in a restaurant.

On Sunday, the blonde announced that she and her boyfriend of three years, boxer Tommy Fury, also 23, were expecting their first child together.

Molly-Mae has since gone on to share snaps of her ever-expanding baby bump, and her latest post shows PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director donning an ethereal white, figure-hugging midi dress.

Baby joy: On Sunday, the blonde announced that she and her boyfriend of three years, boxer Tommy Fury, also 23, were expecting their first child together

With her long blonde locks worn in a low bun and with some waves in the front to frame her face, Molly-Mae posed for the photo in a photo studio.

Her flawless face had a fairly natural makeup look with nude lips and a neutral-toned brown eyeshadow look.

Her post on Monday was linked to her new YouTube video that shares several heartwarming moments in her pregnancy journey so far, including when she told 23-year-old Tommy and popped her gender reveal balloons.

Fans of Molly-Mae and Tommy believe they know the baby’s gender after the couple shared a photo of their supermarket trolley carrying a pink rattle during a night shop in Tesco.

Gorgeous: With her long blonde locks worn in a low bun and with some waves in the front to frame her face, Molly-Mae posed for the picture in a photo studio

While the rattle could still be for a boy — or be a gift for someone else — some fans think it means they’re expecting a girl after the couple previously said they know the gender of their baby.

On Sunday, the two posted a tear-jerking black-and-white video of Tommy kissing her growing belly, Molly-Mae writing, “Can’t wait for the adventures we haven’t even dreamed of.”

The video started with Molly-Mae crying as she read those words in her Love Island end-season speech to Tommy during their 2019 stint on the ITV show.

Is it a girl? Molly-Mae and Tommy may have accidentally slipped their baby’s gender while enjoying a night shop pushing a cart with baby’s rattle inside

After the pair hugged in the throwback clip, Molly-Mae revealed a close-up of her baby bump in a form-fitting, ribbed sleeveless dress as Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met” was heard.

Tommy can then be seen crouching, gently kissing her belly while Molly-Mae laughs with joy, holding her hands above and below her baby bump, before the pair share a loving embrace.

The announcement comes after Molly-Mae sparked speculation she may have been expecting, given that several of her recent photos were taken from the chest, or where she’s covered in loose-fitting clothing.