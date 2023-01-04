Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague says she isn’t ‘one bit scared’ about labour

<!–

Molly-Mae Hague has said she is not afraid to go into labor as her due date approaches.

The Love Island star, 22, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, and spoke about her third trimester in a Q&A on YouTube on Wednesday.

Molly-Mae revealed she’s going to do her best to have a natural birth and is feeling “positive and excited” for when the time comes.

The countdown is on: Molly-Mae Hague has said she’s not afraid to go into labor as she nears her due date

When asked by a fan if she was nervous about giving birth, Molly-Mae replied, “You guys know what’s obscene or insane? I’m not a little afraid of labor. It scares me that I’m not scared.

“You know, with needles, blood tests, I have a huge phobia of it.”

The television personality further explained that her phobia has gotten better as she has had surgeries to remove nodules on her finger and breast in recent years, as well as surgery to help her fight endometriosis.

Exciting: The Love Island star, 22, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, and spoke about her third trimester in a Q&A on YouTube on Wednesday

Molly-Mae continued, “I thought I would be ready for the idea of ​​hypnobirthing. I did start a childbirth course. I’ll be honest, I’m a really terrible online learner.

“Starting the course reminded me of school and revising. I just found myself kind of switching off right away, and that made me think I don’t want hypnobirthing or that I’m downright lazy. Perhaps the last option.

“Ignorance is happiness for me. I feel very positive, excited and I feel like things are going to be alright.”

Positive: Molly-Mae revealed she will do her best to have a natural birth and is feeling ‘positive and excited’ for when the time comes

Journey: Elsewhere in the Q and A, Molly-Mae lifted her sweater to show fans her baby bump and stretch marks with her due date just a few weeks away

Molly-Mae went on to say she hopes for a natural birth, but if she has to have a C-section, she’s fine with that.

She said, “I’m going to do my very best to push the girl out.”

“That would be the greatest achievement of my entire life if I managed to push her out of my vagina.

“But if it doesn’t happen, it’s still a great achievement. However she comes out, I’ll be happy with it.

“I just don’t believe we’re having a baby in a few weeks!”

Stylish: Molly-Mae also took to Instagram to share a glamorous photo of her maternity outfit

Looks incredible: The Love Island star admitted she struggled to dress her belly at first, but now feels more confident with her pregnancy curves

Elsewhere in the Q and A, Molly-Mae lifted her sweater to show fans her baby bump.

Speaking about her pregnancy journey, the TV star said it “feels so normal” to have a bump, but struggled with her confidence at first due to her changing shape.

She said, “I feel like it’s okay to have a big belly and it doesn’t get in the way of me doing day-to-day things.”

“I have trouble dressing with my stomach.” She went on to talk about how her body has changed.

She said: ‘My breasts are completely unrecognizable from the first day of pregnancy until now. My stretch marks have been quite a journey during my pregnancy.

“I’m ready for the journey of trying to fade my stretch marks a bit once I have a baby.”