Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague reveals her boyfriend Tommy Fury ‘forgets she’s having a baby’

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague worried fans after she revealed that her boyfriend Tommy Fury sometimes “forgets she’s having a baby.”

PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director, 23, and the boxer, 23, are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in the coming weeks.

She admitted that because Tommy is currently away a lot for training, he often needs to be “reminded” that they are having a baby soon.

When asked if her unborn child’s father ever talks to her stomach, Molly-Mae told Sport Direct: “No, I think because he’s been away a lot, I think he forgets sometimes.

“I’m like, ‘You understand I’m having a kid in two months.’

“I just think he needs to be reminded because he’s gone a lot.”

Molly and Tommy have been in a relationship since they met on Love Island in 2019, the pair surpassing expectations after viewers misjudged their commitment to each other.

The couple moved in together in September 2019 and things have been going better ever since.

In October, Molly admitted ‘I’d like a ring soon, please’ while talking about her romance with Tommy, which she described as ‘perfect’.

She said, “It’s been the best two and a few years of my life with everything, with my job, with my relationship. I’m just so lucky.’

It comes after she admitted she was jealous of her other pregnant friends who can feel their babies kicking as she struggles because of her anterior placenta.

In a recent Q&A to her fans, Molly admitted that she found it “disheartening” because her boyfriend Tommy has missed the feeling of their unborn daughter kicking.

She explained: “Tommy probably felt her twice (which is crazy at this stage), I see my friends post videos of them seeing/feeling their baby and I get sooo jealous, I thought for sure it was a given that you would feel your baby move but that has 100% not been the case for me, I feel her now at this stage but no one else can!’

Molly continued: ‘I also think that’s why I got so emotional after our 4D scan failed, because I think the placenta didn’t help me see her face either… after it stopped us feeling her too, I felt just so frustrated!

‘Still, it is what it is. I am so lucky to have a healthy placenta that provides everything.’

Molly shares pregnancy updates on her Instagram and also recently admitted that she couldn’t see her baby’s face on a 4D scan.

The reality star had shared a selfie with Tommy as she revealed, “On my way to baby girls 4D scan yesterday which was a huge bust. I was sooo excited to see her little face, but we couldn’t see it [heartbroken emoji]!’ she said.

(To clarify she’s totally fine)! We also left it as long as possible to get this scan because they say the older the baby the better so I had been counting down the days… wish I hadn’t been so optimistic but perfect, fit and healthy and completely average measurement for weight/size at this stage, that’s all that matters.

“It won’t be long before we get to see that face for real… I just know she’s going to look just like her daddy!”