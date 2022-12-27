Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague reaches out to her boyfriend Tommy Fury on a walk as her due date approaches

They are expecting their first child, a girl, any day now.

And Molly-Mae Hague and her boyfriend Tommy Fury were out for a Christmas stroll on Tuesday as her due date fast approaches.

The Love Island couple, both 23, snuggled up together as they braved the cold weather on their hike.

Parents-to-be: Molly-Mae Hague and her boyfriend Tommy Fury were out for a Christmas stroll on Tuesday as her due date fast approaches.

They both kept the chill at bay by bundling up in black puffer coats, and Molly-Mae teamed hers with cozy black leggings.

Tommy rocked black sweatpants and added matching sneakers, while his girlfriend wore a pair of white ones.

Molly-Mae’s blonde locks were pulled back into a sleek high ponytail and she opted to go makeup-free to let her natural glow shine through.

The outing comes after Molly-Mae hosted Christmas for her family in the luxurious six-bedroom house she and Tommy share, captioning, “Hosted my first Christmas at our house… until next year.” .

In love: The Love Island couple, both 23, snuggled up together as they braved the cold weather on their hike

Matching: They both kept the chill at bay by bundling up in black puffer coats, with Molly-Mae pairing them with comfy black leggings.

Laid back: Tommy rocked black sweatpants and added matching sneakers, while his girlfriend wore a pair of white

Stunning: Molly-Mae’s blonde locks were pulled back into a sleek high ponytail

Flawless: She opted to go makeup-free to let her natural glow shine through

And while they were spending Christmas Eve together, her boxer boyfriend headed off to enjoy Christmas dinner with his family, separated from his girlfriend.

Molly-Mae joined her close family, including her sister Zoe and her fiancé Danny, as they provided quite the festive spread.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director prepared a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings while she and her loved ones ate.

Family Time: Molly-Mae bonded with her close family, including her sister Zoe and her fiancé Danny, as they provided a great festive spread.

Hmm! The PrettyLittleThing creative director prepared a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings while she and her loved ones tucked in

Full plate: Sharing a photo of her loaded plate, the mom-to-be wrote: ‘Well done mom’

And creating traditions for years to come, she and Tommy enjoyed Christmas Eve together the night before, wearing matching pajamas as they posed for a few photos together.

The parents-to-be donned red tartan pajamas as they enjoyed a movie night and kicked back before the holiday.

After announcing the news of her pregnancy earlier this year, Molly-Mae is expected to give birth in early 2023.

Holiday: And while they were spending Christmas Eve together, her boxer boyfriend headed off to enjoy Christmas dinner with his family, separated from his girlfriend.

Earlier this week, she dropped a big hint that she might be about to give birth.

The Love Island favorite left fans thinking her baby girl’s arrival might be imminent when she said ‘bye-bye long nails’ and ditched her usual claws in favor of a short manicure in a short clip posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday by the night.

tv personality she included a baby and bottle emoji as she prepared to enter the world of motherhood.